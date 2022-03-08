International Women’s Day: Upcoming I Am Queen Charlotte Events

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Today is International Women’s Day! One program is celebrating Black women in Charlotte all week long. I Am Queen Charlotte is a multi-platform program that centers around the lives, stories, and contributions of Black Women in Charlotte. Throughout the week, several events take place to celebrate Charlotte’s Black women. Here are some upcoming events:

Queens of the City

A live hip hop and R&B concert featuring Charlotte’s most acclaimed recording artists.

Date/Time : March 11, 2022 @ 8 p.m.

Location: Knight Theater

430 S Tryon St., Charlotte

Tickets

Stories of Young Queens: A Black Girls Film Camp Screening Event

Date/Time: March 12, 2022 from 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Location: Virtual

Register (Free)

Give Her Flowers

Date/Time: March 12, 2022 from 2 p.m – 5 p.m.

Location: Harvey B. Gantt Center

551 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Admission: General Admission Cost ($9 for adults, $7 for children & students)

Tickets

For more information about I Am Queen Charlotte, visit the official website.

