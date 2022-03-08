International Women’s Day: Upcoming I Am Queen Charlotte Events

CLOSE
Today is International Women’s Day! One program is celebrating Black women in Charlotte all week long. I Am Queen Charlotte is a multi-platform program that centers around the lives, stories, and contributions of Black Women in Charlotte. Throughout the week, several events take place to celebrate Charlotte’s Black women. Here are some upcoming events:
Queens of the City
A live hip hop and R&B concert featuring Charlotte’s most acclaimed recording artists.
- Date/Time : March 11, 2022 @ 8 p.m.
- Location: Knight Theater
- 430 S Tryon St., Charlotte
- Tickets
Stories of Young Queens: A Black Girls Film Camp Screening Event
- Date/Time: March 12, 2022 from 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Location: Virtual
- Register (Free)
Give Her Flowers
- Date/Time: March 12, 2022 from 2 p.m – 5 p.m.
- Location: Harvey B. Gantt Center
- 551 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202
- Admission: General Admission Cost ($9 for adults, $7 for children & students)
- Tickets
For more information about I Am Queen Charlotte, visit the official website.
