Kanye West Pens Cryptic Poem About Being ‘Dead’

Watching Kanye West over the past few months has been quite an unpredictable journey, with the rap vet either appearing as a misunderstood genius to his supporters or proving that he’s in serious need of help to others.
His latest form of artistic expression has been poetry, which kicked off recently with a series of stanzas that summed up his pending divorce from Kim Kardashian. Now he’s moving in a more morbid direction with a new one that pretty much alludes to his death.
Given Ye’s new penchant for the post-and-delete, take a look below at Ye’s poetic thoughts on the topic of death:
“No one wanted to tell me I was DEAD
And only people that would talk to me were in my head
No one wanted to tell me I was DEAD
Only people who loved me would visit in their dreams instead
They would come to my grave and sprinkle some bread
So on my tombstone the birds would be fed
I would give new requests but nothing was said
Cause no one wanted to tell me
That I was DEAD
They ran through my account like the sign said free bread
But no one wanted to tell me I was DEAD
My kids would dance for me in a home I once led
But kids see ghosts and didn’t know I was DEAD
Every thing was wrong in the press that I read
Cause nobody would tell me that I was DEAD
I realized when people spoke to me was only when they pread
Cause nobody would just tell me
Bro you been DEAD
Won’t anyone listen to one word I said
Of course not sir
You know how long you been DEAD
Funny it’s been a long long time since I bled
You think someone who prides being smart as me would have known that he’s DEAD
So now every idea only exists in my head
I guess that’s how people treat people who are DEAD
I found out one day at the newsstand in pergatory
there was a front page article of my murderers story
I was so surprised at what it said
This info is for the living
And surprise…You’re DEAD” [sic]
The poem can be deciphered from a number of perspectives, whether it be his self opinion on feeling irrelevant as a rapper in his mid-40s or a man that feels dead inside after losing his wife and kids to the arms of a 28-year-old comedian. Either way, Kanye says he won’t be decoding for anyone, writing in the caption, “I will not explain this new piece for the explanation destroys the mystery and magic of true love and puts it in a box that can be counted.”
Overall, we pray that he’s just allowing himself to let off some artistic steam and doesn’t plan on making his current state of mind a reality anytime soon. We’re praying for you, Ye.
