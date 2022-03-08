Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Kanye West Pens Cryptic Poem About Being ‘Dead’

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE

Watching Kanye West over the past few months has been quite an unpredictable journey, with the rap vet either appearing as a misunderstood genius to his supporters or proving that he’s in serious need of help to others.

His latest form of artistic expression has been poetry, which kicked off recently with a series of stanzas that summed up his pending divorce from Kim Kardashian. Now he’s moving in a more morbid direction with a new one that pretty much alludes to his death.

 

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Given Ye’s new penchant for the post-and-delete, take a look below at Ye’s poetic thoughts on the topic of death:

“No one wanted to tell me I was DEAD

And only people that would talk to me were in my head

No one wanted to tell me I was DEAD

Only people who loved me would visit in their dreams instead

They would come to my grave and sprinkle some bread

So on my tombstone the birds would be fed

I would give new requests but nothing was said

Cause no one wanted to tell me

That I was DEAD

They ran through my account like the sign said free bread

But no one wanted to tell me I was DEAD

My kids would dance for me in a home I once led

But kids see ghosts and didn’t know I was DEAD

Every thing was wrong in the press that I read

Cause nobody would tell me that I was DEAD

I realized when people spoke to me was only when they pread

Cause nobody would just tell me

Bro you been DEAD

Won’t anyone listen to one word I said

Of course not sir

You know how long you been DEAD

Funny it’s been a long long time since I bled

You think someone who prides being smart as me would have known that he’s DEAD

So now every idea only exists in my head

I guess that’s how people treat people who are DEAD

I found out one day at the newsstand in pergatory

there was a front page article of my murderers story

I was so surprised at what it said

This info is for the living

And surprise…You’re DEAD” [sic]

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

The poem can be deciphered from a number of perspectives, whether it be his self opinion on feeling irrelevant as a rapper in his mid-40s or a man that feels dead inside after losing his wife and kids to the arms of a 28-year-old comedian. Either way, Kanye says he won’t be decoding for anyone, writing in the caption, “I will not explain this new piece for the explanation destroys the mystery and magic of true love and puts it in a box that can be counted.”

Overall, we pray that he’s just allowing himself to let off some artistic steam and doesn’t plan on making his current state of mind a reality anytime soon. We’re praying for you, Ye.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

D.L. Hughley Says Kanye West Is “Stalking” Kim Kardashian, Twitter Debates

10 photos Launch gallery

D.L. Hughley Says Kanye West Is “Stalking” Kim Kardashian, Twitter Debates

Continue reading D.L. Hughley Says Kanye West Is “Stalking” Kim Kardashian, Twitter Debates

D.L. Hughley Says Kanye West Is “Stalking” Kim Kardashian, Twitter Debates

[caption id="attachment_1141382" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Bobby Bank / Getty[/caption] D.L. Hughley isn’t one to pull his punches when it comes to sharing his opinions. In a recent interview, the comedian reasoned that Kanye West’s behavior when it comes to Kim Kardashian amounts to “stalking.” Hughley sat down for an interview with DJ Vlad when he laid down his compelling rationale. After telling the host that Yeezy’s antics when it comes to his ex-wife and Pete Davidson have “never been funny,” he went in. “I think that I’ve watched too many times when things like that happen and a woman or somebody is not believed and then things escalate,” said Hughley. “He is stalking her. You can think it’s cute. If it was my daughter, I’d do something about it. I don’t think it’s funny. I think that you can’t write a beat so good that you get to do these things. And society laughs it off because they say, ‘Well, she’s showing her ass all the time and he’s this and he’s that.'” He added, “The difference between him and a restraining order is about 20 hits and a couple of hundred million dollars. I just don’t think it’s funny.” Hughley goes on to say Ye is basically being a Herb who counts on his “mystique” for everything and also added a graphic take on Kardashian and Pete Davidson. He also sent some advice to Ye: “If you want your family, stop doing the sh*t that you did that made her leave.” At least for now, it’s too late. The divorce apparently went through and a judge agreed to give Kardashian the status of “single.” Nevertheless, Ye shared a “divorce” poem on Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/CasosYVuM_G/ Even folk who usually care not what Hughley’s says are co-signing his take on this situation since the clip went viral. Watch the interview segment below as well as reactions in the gallery. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CI3qoLDcMBc  

Kanye West Pens Cryptic Poem About Being ‘Dead’  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Latest

A TikTok Dance Cult? One Famed TikToker’s Family…

 5 hours ago
03.08.22
12 items

Celebrate National Sons Day With A Gallery Of…

 4 days ago
03.04.22

Celebrate World Teen Mental Wellness Day With 10…

 6 days ago
03.02.22
Photos
Close