The New Emmett Till Opera Is Written By A White Woman And Stars A Fictional White Woman. What Could Possibly Go Wrong?

One day, a white woman woke up in the morning and decided that making an opera about Emmett Till was a good idea. That white woman got a bunch of Black people involved—whom she would have needed to in order to make this even plausibly OK—but that won’t change the fact that Black people’s response to the very idea of the opera will range from skeptical to “WTF is this caucasified sh** here?”
If history has taught us nothing else, one would think it obvious that it’s taught us nothing having to do with Emmett Till that begins with a white woman ends well.
Anyway, “Emmett Till,” the Opera “will have its world premiere March 23 with an encore performance on March 24 at the Gerald W. Lynch Theatre at John Jay College” in New York City, according to Playbill, the monthly magazine about theatrical productions. The opera was written by playwright and audacious white woman Clare Coss, who based it on her award-winning 2013 play, “Emmett, Down in My Heart.”
Here’s the description as reported by Playbill:
In the opera, the story is approached through the lens of Roanne Taylor, a young white woman who teaches high school science in Drew, Mississippi. Roanne is against Jim Crow laws, segregation and the racial inequality that she sees around her but remains silent. She is the opera’s only fictional character and represents what Martin Luther King Jr. called the ultimate tragedy, “the silence of the good people.”
Featuring both a Black Chorus and a white Chorus, Emmett Till weaves the horrific murder of Till with Mamie Till-Mobley’s transformation from private citizen to activist, Uncle Mose Wright’s bold decision to break the Delta code and testify at the trial, and Roanne Taylor’s journey toward a sense of responsibility.”
So, to recap: A white woman writes an Emmett Till play that centers on a fictional white woman and her equally fictional white savior coming of age journey? Got it.
Now, look—I haven’t seen the play and I don’t plan on seeing the opera. All I’m saying is that when white people tell Black stories through the lens of whiteness, you don’t get a Black history story that benefits Black people, you get a “Black” story sanitized for white consumption.
It’s also worth mentioning that the play features a Black woman composer, Mary D. Watkins, a Black woman conductor, Tania León, and Liz Player, a Black woman clarinetist and the founder, executive and artistic director of The Harlem Chamber Players. And these are just a few of the Black people involved in the production.
Still, the Black response to the premise matters. Walk up to a random Black person and say: “Hey bruh, did you know Emmett Till’s story is being made into an opera? Did you know the opera is the brainchild of a white woman? Did you know this white woman-created Emmett Till opera went out of its way to star a fictional white woman who has nothing to do with the real story?”
Suffice to say, said Black person will likely look at you like you just informed them that Donald Trump was producing a Jim Crow documentary called “Very Fine People On Both Sides.”
To give you a clue, here are some Black Twitter reactions.
https://twitter.com/SherriSantosMSN/status/1501039947104591876
It should be lost on no one that this opera comes on the heels of the U.S. Senate passing an anti-lynching bill named for Emmett Till after more than a century of failed attempts to pass bills of its like. Of course, since lynching is already very much illegal and hate crime statutes are already a thing, the passing of this bill seems largely symbolic.
But there’s Emmett Till symbolism, and then there’s Emmett Till theatre. The latter is going to be a hard sell for Black America no matter how many Black people are involved in the production. This just isn’t a good look.
So how do y’all feel about “Emmett Till,” the opera?
SEE ALSO:
‘Hang ‘Em High’: Republican Who Voted Against Emmett Till Bill Called Lynching ‘A Metaphor For Justice’
Probe Into Lynching Of Emmett Till Closed By Justice Department With No New Charges, Because Of Course…
International Women's Day: Celebrating Black Women Pioneers And Their Many Historic Firsts
International Women's Day: Celebrating Black Women Pioneers And Their Many Historic Firsts
1. Kamala Harris, first woman and Black woman Vice President of the United StatesSource:Getty 1 of 21
2. Barbara Jordan, First Black Woman Elected Into Congress from the SouthSource:Getty 2 of 21
3. Bianca Smith, MLB’s first Black woman coach
3 of 21
"I only saw women in the front office. I didn't see women on the field, so it never occurred to me to be a coach until I actually got on the field myself and realized, 'Okay this is something I can do.'"@RedSox coach Bianca Smith is ready to pave the way. pic.twitter.com/unnoZoAH4L— MLB (@MLB) February 3, 2021
4. Mae C. Jemison, First Black Woman in SpaceSource:Getty 4 of 21
5. Amanda Gorman, the nation’s youngest inaugural poetSource:Getty 5 of 21
6. Bessie Coleman, First Black Woman PilotSource:Getty 6 of 21
7. Mellody Hobson, first Black woman to chair Starbucks' boardSource:Getty 7 of 21
8. Mary Jackson, First Black Woman to Work for NASASource:Getty 8 of 21
9. Meisha Ross Porter, first Black woman to be NYC Schools ChancellorSource:NYC Dept. Of Education 9 of 21
10. Hattie McDaniel, First Black Woman to Win an Academy AwardSource:Getty 10 of 21
11. Jennifer King, First Black Woman NFL CoachSource:Getty 11 of 21
12. Alice Coachman, First Black Woman To Win an Olympic Gold MedalSource:Getty 12 of 21
13. Oprah Winfrey, First Black Woman BillionaireSource:Getty 13 of 21
14. Madam C.J. Walker, First Woman Millionaire In AmericaSource:Getty 14 of 21
15. Nia DaCosta, first Black woman to direct a Marvel movieSource:Getty 15 of 21
16. Mariya Russell, First Black Woman Chef to Earn a Michelin Star
16 of 21
Meet Mariya Russell, the first Black woman to win a Michelin star in the guide’s 94-year history pic.twitter.com/ZYIq5KqmPL— NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 27, 2020
17. Whoopi Goldberg, First Black Woman to Win EGOT (Academy Award, 1990), (Emmy, 2002 & 2009), (Grammy, 1985) and (Tony, 2002)Source:Getty 17 of 21
18. Rebecca Lee Crumpler, First Black Woman to Become a Doctor of Medicine in the U.S.
18 of 21
This #BlackHistoryMonth we’re highlighting notable African-American public health figures. Meet Rebecca Lee Crumpler, the first African-American woman physician. She authored the “Book of Medical Discourses” containing medical advice for women & children. https://t.co/UeUNE1eVRL— FairfaxCounty Health (@fairfaxhealth) February 26, 2020
19. Serena Williams, First Black Woman to Win a Career Grand Slam in TennisSource:Getty 19 of 21
20. Loretta Lynch, First Black Woman to be Attorney General of the U.S.Source:Getty 20 of 21
21. Stacey Abrams, First Black Woman to be a Major Party Nominee for State GovernorSource:Getty 21 of 21
The New Emmett Till Opera Is Written By A White Woman And Stars A Fictional White Woman. What Could Possibly Go Wrong? was originally published on newsone.com