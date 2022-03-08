Arts & Entertainment
Where My Girls At: 15 Girl Power Songs To Get Your #InternationalWomensDay Started

50Th Anniversary Of Cannes Film Festival

Source: Ron Davis / Getty

Today is International Women’s Day which means it’s time for the ladies to be more amped and empowered than ever. To get your day started, here are 15 Girl Power anthems that will set International Women’s Day off right!

 

Beyonce – “Run The World”

Hit the flip for more girl power anthems!

 

Whitney Houston – “I’m Every Woman”

702 – “Where My Girls At”

Katy Perry – “Roar”

Beyonce – “Formation”

NeYo ft. Jamie Foxx – “She Got Her Own”

Mary J Blige – “Good Woman Down”

Janet Jackson – “Control”

Webbie ft. Lil Boosie & Lil Phat – “Independent”

 

Destiny’s Child – “Independent Woman”

TLC – “No Scrubs”

Christina Aguilera – “Beautiful”

Lil Mo – “Superwoman”

Alicia Keys – “Girl On Fire”

 

Beyonce – “***Flawless”

