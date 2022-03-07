Panthers
HomePanthers

New Panthers Facility Project on Hold After Rock Hill is Late on Payment

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers

Source: Grant Halverson / Getty

If you haven’t already heard, a new Carolina Panther’s headquarters is being built in Rock Hill, SC. The first phase of the construction was estimated to be complete in 2023, but the City of Rock Hill did not make its initial payment. The construction company began with the project but never received the payment from the city. The new facility is expected to be one of the largest facilities in the NFL and could possibly surpass the Dallas Cowboys headquarters as the largest. The project is now on hold. Read the full story here.

carolina panthers , nfl , panthers , Rock Hill

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
12 items

Celebrate National Sons Day With A Gallery Of…

 4 days ago
03.04.22

Celebrate World Teen Mental Wellness Day With 10…

 5 days ago
03.02.22

Happy National Read Across America Day: Christina Milian…

 6 days ago
03.02.22
Photos
Close