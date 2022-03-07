New Panthers Facility Project on Hold After Rock Hill is Late on Payment

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

If you haven’t already heard, a new Carolina Panther’s headquarters is being built in Rock Hill, SC. The first phase of the construction was estimated to be complete in 2023, but the City of Rock Hill did not make its initial payment. The construction company began with the project but never received the payment from the city. The new facility is expected to be one of the largest facilities in the NFL and could possibly surpass the Dallas Cowboys headquarters as the largest. The project is now on hold. Read the full story here.

Also On 105.3 RnB: