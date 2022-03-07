Masks are Now Optional on Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Buses

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Starting today, March 7, masks are optional on CMS buses and other school transportation. The decision follows the vote by the CMS Board of Education on Feb. 22 to make masks optional in CMS facilities. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services StrongSchools Toolkit reflects the CDC guidance that masks no longer be required on buses or vans operated by public or private schools. Masks are still encouraged for those who are high-risk. Read the full story here.

