Road Closures Ahead for Charlotte FC’s First Home Game

CLOSE
Saturday is going to bring a lot of fans to the area. After a nearly two-year wait, the debut of Major League Soccer has made its way to Charlotte. Charlotte FC will play its inaugural home match Saturday, March 5 at the Bank of America Stadium. The game is expected to feature the biggest MLS crowd ever. Over 73,500 tickets have been sold. With a crowd that large, expect road closures and a lot of traffic. Read the full story here.
Road closures that will begin Saturday morning:
- Graham Street between MLK Blvd. and Mint Street will close at 9 a.m.
- Mint Street Between Graham Street and First Street will close at 11 a.m.
- Stonewall Street between Mint Street and Church Street will close at 11 a.m.
Road closures that will close Saturday starting at 3 p.m:
- Morehead Street between West South Tryon Street
- South Mint Street and Morehead Street between MLK Jr. Boulevard
- South Mint Street between Carson Boulevard and Morehead Street
- West Trade Street between West MLK Jr. Boulevard
- West 1st Street between South Mint Street and South Church Street
- West Stonewall Street between South Mint Street and South Church Street
- South Graham Street between MLK Boulevard and South Mint Street
- Graham Street between West Trade Street and West MLK Jr. Boulevard
- West MLK Jr. Boulevard between South Mint Street and South Church Street
Also On 105.3 RnB: