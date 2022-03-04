Road Closures Ahead for Charlotte FC’s First Home Game

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Saturday is going to bring a lot of fans to the area. After a nearly two-year wait, the debut of Major League Soccer has made its way to Charlotte. Charlotte FC will play its inaugural home match Saturday, March 5 at the Bank of America Stadium. The game is expected to feature the biggest MLS crowd ever. Over 73,500 tickets have been sold. With a crowd that large, expect road closures and a lot of traffic. Read the full story here.

Road closures that will begin Saturday morning:

Graham Street between MLK Blvd. and Mint Street will close at 9 a.m.

Mint Street Between Graham Street and First Street will close at 11 a.m.

Stonewall Street between Mint Street and Church Street will close at 11 a.m.

Road closures that will close Saturday starting at 3 p.m:

Morehead Street between West South Tryon Street

South Mint Street and Morehead Street between MLK Jr. Boulevard

South Mint Street between Carson Boulevard and Morehead Street

West Trade Street between West MLK Jr. Boulevard

West 1st Street between South Mint Street and South Church Street

West Stonewall Street between South Mint Street and South Church Street

South Graham Street between MLK Boulevard and South Mint Street

Graham Street between West Trade Street and West MLK Jr. Boulevard

West MLK Jr. Boulevard between South Mint Street and South Church Street

Also On 105.3 RnB: