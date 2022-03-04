105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

From the producers of Love Is Blind, Netflix debuts its next dating show, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. The show is headed to the streaming platform this Spring.

Love Is Blind just aired its Season 2 reunion on Netflix and fans are eating it up.

Here are some fan reactions from the reunion below:

One Twitter user said she needed to “pop off the day with some chaos”

Another used a Trump meme to describe one of the cast members:

Everyone has a meme for Shaina:

Viewers got an even sweeter reality treat when the news of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On was announced. Netflix premiered a special teaser trailer of its next binge-worthy reality dating series.

The show follows six different couples, on the verge of marriage. One partner is ready to get married, the other isn’t quite as sure. An ultimatum is issued – and in just over eight weeks, they must commit to marriage, or move on. In the meantime, each will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures. The dating show is hosted by Love Is Blind veterans Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

In the less than 2-minute trailer, the couples are faced with the ultimate decision. The trailer opens with one woman saying, “the only thing scarier than losing your right now would be to marry you.” Yikes!

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On debuts April 6, 2022. The first week 8 episodes will be released, and viewers will have to wait until the following week to catch the finale and reunion episodes.

Catch the special sneak peek inside Netflix’s The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On below. Who’s excited for more reality tv? Comment with your thoughts on the upcoming show below.

Watch: Six Couples Face A Tough Decision In Netflix’s Upcoming Dating Show ‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: