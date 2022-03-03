Hum, Hum Good: Kid Cudi, Zendaya & Labrinth Tease Fans With A Remix To “Euphoria” Track ‘I’m Tired’

A song that fans of HBO‘s Euphoria are surely familiar with could be getting a remix featuring a huge superstar artist.

A series of posts confirm that this song is staying around for awhile.

Lead actress on the show, Zendaya and British singer, songwriter, rapper and producer Labrinth (who has also been the chief composer for the show since its’ premiere) teamed up to compose the track ‘I’m Tired.’ Fans of the show first heard the song, or at least a snippet of it in episode 204 during an emotional scene where Zendaya’s character Rue envisions herself in a church, sharing an embrace with Labrinth as he sings the song. It also played during the credits of the season finale. The two talented artists released the official version of the song Monday (February 28).

Upon the release of the song, Kid Cudi took to Twitter to express his interest in collaborating on a remix with the duo. The Cleveland, Ohio native’s suggestion was met with elation by Zendaya. The two traded tweets in which they spoke on how magical the track would be if the Man on the Moon artist was to hop on it. Labrinth then chimed in with a response to the tweets saying, “Lets open a new dimension,” which basically confirmed the collaboration will indeed happen.

“I’m Tired” isn’t the only original Euphoria song written by Labrinth and Zendaya getting attention this week. The pair wrote “Elliot’s Song” that appeared on the Season 2 finale. The song was performed on the show by musician Dominic Fike, who has made significant waves with his own songs like “3Nights,” “Vampire,” and “Chicken Tenders.”

Fike’s character, Elliot, performed the song for Rue under the song title “Little Star.” Fans of the show were enamored by the song and the musical prowess of Fike, but complained about how much time it took up during the finale when there were so many other storylines that hadn’t even been touched.

Fike announced that he would release the final version of the song on March 4 and that it would be “much shorter.” You can listen to both songs below:

