Submit your nomination: Celebrate & Spotlight HERstory

Women’s History Month is a celebration of women’s contributions to history, culture, and society and has been observed annually in the month of March in the United States.

Radio One Charlotte is looking to celebrate HERstory by highlighting local women blazing trails in their industries.

The National Women’s History Alliance theme this year is “Women Providing Healing, Promoting Hope”. Do you know a woman who provides both healing and hope? Or do you just want to celebrate her contribution to culture, history, and society? Maybe she’s a frontline worker, a business owner, or a woman making an impact around the Charlotte community.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Charlotte, NC metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH: CELEBRATING HERSTORY Sweepstakes ends on March 26, 2022. Subject to Official Rules.

