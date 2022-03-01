Black Tony has a good reason why he’s not at work! So while Black Tony thought he was getting flewed out, he got flewed out to the wrong country! There’s no reason why he should’ve ended up in Ukraine in the midst of one of the biggest wars of our time. What he THOUGHT was Utah, he ended up being in a whole different country where there’s a war going on outside. Black Tony tells how it all happened below.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!
HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Stripper Takes Epic Fall From Pole, Cracks Her Jaw
Stripper Takes Epic Fall From Pole, Cracks Her Jaw
1. Lordy, y'all are wrong...1 of 9
2.
2 of 9
everyone in the club pic.twitter.com/MymUm8tGiM— jay (@issaboutimefr) February 10, 2020
3.3 of 9
4.
4 of 9
I would like to see a Houston stripper fall from 30 feet and still stay in character... Dallas strong only 😂— Adam Lv (@adamweld23) February 9, 2020
5.
5 of 9
Just watched a video of a stripper fall about two stories doing a pole routine. Calll me a socialist but these hoes need a labor union with health benefits because homegirl gonna have the wildest sciatica in a few and need some of those singles that was on the stage— dallas penn (@Dallas_Penn) February 10, 2020
6. wait...6 of 9
7.
7 of 9
I’m horrified. I was not expecting that type of fall. Jesus Christ.— Ki: the cat who's got your tongue.👩🏾⚖️ (@KewTrouble) February 10, 2020
Do strippers get workers comp?? pic.twitter.com/pydYuZc3RY
8.8 of 9
9.
9 of 9
This stripper almost died at XTC last night! pic.twitter.com/v1Jx8vqm08— Khöfèr (@1KhoferBFree) February 9, 2020
Black Tony Accidentally Took A Flight To Ukraine Instead Of Utah! [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com