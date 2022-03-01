News
HomeNews

‘Hang ‘Em High’: Republican Who Voted Against Emmett Till Bill Called Lynching ‘A Metaphor For Justice’

Texas Rep. Chip Roy has framed lynchings in the context of law enforcement and even claimed they offered "protection" to Americans.

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Pearl Harbor Day art WWII Memorial

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas.  | Source: Tom Williams / Getty

The historic passage of an anti-lynching bill in the U.S. House of Representatives on Monday wasn’t even close with a vote of 422 to 3. But the lopsided vote also brought attention to the three Republican Congressmen who opposed the bill named for Emmett Till that would make lynching a federal hate crime.

One of them, Texas Rep. Chip Roy, has made no secret about his feelings toward lynching, an infamous and terroristic vigilante tactic employed against Black people by racist whites in the 19th and 20th centuries that often ended in public executions by way of hangings. Roy has framed the topic of lynchings in the context of law enforcement and even claimed that it offered “protection” to Americans, which is tantamount to racist dog-whistling.

MORE: 8 Suspected Lynchings In Mississippi Since 2000, Cops Routinely Rule Hanging Deaths As Suicides

Just about a year ago, Roy expressed a similar sentiment during a Congressional hearing about Asian Americans and hate crimes.

“We believe in justice,” Roy said in reference to people from Texas.

He went on to glorify lynching imagery.

“There’s old sayings in Texas about ‘find all the rope in Texas and get a tall oak tree,’” Roy continued. “You know, we take justice very seriously, and we ought to do that. Round up the bad guys. That’s what we believe.”

Later, Roy doubled down on that hatefully violent rhetoric during a brief interview with the Austin-American Statesman last year. At the time, Roy said he views lynching through the lens of policing.

“I’m pro law enforcement. I’m pro taking out the bad guys. Hang ’em high,” Roy said about lynching.

He all but shrugged when asked about America’s history of lynching Black people.

“Yeah, so?” Roy asked. “It was a metaphor for justice.”

Clearly, Roy’s views about lynchings — for which his state was responsible for hundreds of instances — have not evolved.

Democrats demanded Roy’s resignation in vain.

According to the Lynching In Texas website, there were more than 600 lynchings in the Lone Star State between 1882 and 1945.

The NAACP put lynchings in their proper historical perspective:

A typical lynching involved a criminal accusation, an arrest, and the assembly of a mob, followed by seizure, physical torment, and murder of the victim. Lynchings were often public spectacles attended by the white community in celebration of white supremacy. Photos of lynchings were often sold as souvenir postcards.

Illinois Rep. Bobby Rush, a Democrat and former member of the Black Panther Party who introduced the “Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act,” took to Twitter to say he was not “surprised” that Roy was among the three Republicans who voted against the bill.

Rush also called out the other two Republicans who voted against the bill, including Georgia Rep. Andrew Clyde, who “Called the 1/6 insurrection a ‘normal tourist visit,’” and Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, who “Wrote a bill to allow guns in school zones.”

“This bill will ensure that the full force of the federal government is ALWAYS brought to bear on individuals who commit the monstrous act of lynching,” Rush said in a separate tweet.

The bill now advances to the U.S. Senate.

The legislation honors Till, the 14-year-old Black boy who was kidnapped, tortured and lynched in 1955 after being accused of whistling at a white woman. It was passed in the House in 2020 after more than 200 failed attempts but never passed the Senate.

“The House today has sent a resounding message that our nation is finally reckoning with one of the darkest and most horrific periods of our history, and that we are morally and legally committed to changing course,” Rush said Monday after the vote.

SEE ALSO:

Republican State Rep. Who Attended Trump’s Jan. 6 Rally Mocks Lynchings, Defends Racist 3/5 Compromise

‘These Are Not Suicides’: Series Of Suspected Lynchings Come As Nation Protests Racism

US-POLITICS-TRUMP-GOVERNORS

Trump's 'Lynching' Tweet Reminds Twitter Of The Time He Wanted The ‘Central Park 5’ Executed

8 photos Launch gallery

Trump's 'Lynching' Tweet Reminds Twitter Of The Time He Wanted The ‘Central Park 5’ Executed

Continue reading Trump’s ‘Lynching’ Tweet Reminds Twitter Of The Time He Wanted The ‘Central Park 5’ Executed

Trump's 'Lynching' Tweet Reminds Twitter Of The Time He Wanted The ‘Central Park 5’ Executed

[caption id="attachment_3682819" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty[/caption] Donald Trump is once again playing the victim with the vilest of comparisons. In response to the House's impeachment inquiry for him, the current occupant of the White House compared Democrats upholding the Constitution to his own "lynching." His Twitter fingers were busy beginning early Tuesday morning when he tweeted the following ignorant and blasphemous assertion that "All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here — a lynching." https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1186611272231636992?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1186611272231636992&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fionenewsone.wordpress.com%2Fwp-admin%2Fpost-new.php   Twitter was quick to slam the lies, deception and unique cultural appropriation of the Black experience Trump was spewing by comparing his possible impeachment to murders committed by mobs of racist white people. Illinois Rep. Bobby Rush, who is a sitting member of the Congressional Black Caucus, urged Trump to take down his ignorant post. https://twitter.com/RepBobbyRush/status/1186613817704366081?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1186613817704366081&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fionenewsone.wordpress.com%2Fwp-admin%2Fpost-new.php   Other folks brought up statements Trump made in 1989 about the Exonerated Five, then called the Central Park 5. When the five Black and Latino teens were accused of raping a White woman jogger in Central Park, Trump paid for a full-page ad calling for the death penalty less than two weeks after they were falsely accused. The ad was placed in four New York City newspapers with the headline, "BRING BACK THE DEATH PENALTY. BRING BACK OUR POLICE!" The ads, which cost about $85,000, were published on May 1, 1989, in The New York Times, The Daily News, The New York Post and New York Newsday. A popular business mogul then, Trump claimed there was no more "law and order" in New York City. "At what point did we cross the line from the fine and noble pursuit of genuine civil liberties to the reckless and dangerously permissive atmosphere which allows criminals of every age to beat and rape a helpless woman and then laugh at her family's anguish," he said at the time. The Central Park Five — Raymond Santana, Kevin Richardson, Antron McCray, Yusef Salaam and Korey Wise — became known as the Exonerated Five when in 2002 convicted murderer Matias Reyes confessed to raping Trisha Meili that day in 1989, which was confirmed by DNA evidence. The Exonerated Five were awarded $41 million in 2014 from the city. For Trump to compare the impeachment inquiry against him to a lynching is peak hypocrisy, considering he was already calling for death penalties before Black teens could even make it to court. The friendly folks on Twitter reminded the president of this, with political commentator Tiffany Cross posting a picture of Trump's "Death Penalty" ad and calling out the president for his deflection tactics that she saw right through. https://twitter.com/TiffanyDCross/status/1186617908308402177?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1186617908308402177&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fionenewsone.wordpress.com%2Fwp-admin%2Fpost-new.php   Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley responded to Trump's tweet in part by asking God for patience with his racism. "Haven’t even had coffee yet & the occupant of the WH, the bigoted man who called for the execution of the exonerated 5, is tossing the word ‘lynching’ around. Lord give me the strength to not take the bait but hold this man accountable for every single thing he says and does." https://twitter.com/AyannaPressley/status/1186647062798131200?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1186647062798131200&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fionenewsone.wordpress.com%2Fwp-admin%2Fpost-new.php   According to the NAACP, more than 4,700 lynchings occurred in the U.S. from 1882 to 1968. Of those who were lynched, more than 3,400 were Black, though not all lynchings that occurred were documented. Many of the white people who were lynched were killed for helping Black people or for opposing lynchings all together. Check out more reactions to Trump's ridiculous statements below.

‘Hang ‘Em High’: Republican Who Voted Against Emmett Till Bill Called Lynching ‘A Metaphor For Justice’  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest

Finally, Justice Is Served: Three Men Found Guilty…

 1 week ago
02.22.22

WTF Is Up With NFTs: Learn More About…

 2 weeks ago
02.16.22

Exclusive Interview: Activist Chaka Zulu Discusses #Give2Goma Campaign…

 3 weeks ago
02.10.22
Photos
Close