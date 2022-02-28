Local
Mecklenburg County Reopens Housing Assistance Program Tuesday

After receiving an additional $22 million in funding, Mecklenburg County will reopen its housing assistant program on Tuesday, March 1. It closed in January after available funds were nearly exhausted. The program helps to provide rent, mortgage and utility relief to residents in need. To be eligible, applicants must have pandemic-related income loss, illness or other financial hardship and a household income up to 80% of the area median income. Applicants must also show risk of homeless or housing instability. Read the full story here. 

