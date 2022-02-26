Ten Years After Trayvon Martin’s Killing, Stand Your Ground Disparities Persist

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Ten years after George Zimmerman killed Florida teen Trayvon Martin, Stand Your Ground laws continue to flourish. While Zimmerman did not use the defense at trial, the case elevated the legal defense to national attention.

On Friday, a jury found a former police captain not guilty of second-degree murder or aggravated battery of Chad Oulson. The then 71-year-old instigated an incident with another moviegoer but then claimed because of his age and seated position; he was afraid of being attacked.

According to CNN, Reeves shot Oulson in the chest after the deceased man threw a bag of popcorn. Reeves was found not guilty by a Florida jury after years of trial delays. In 2014, Curtis Reeves got upset with Oulson for texting during the previews of a movie. After Oulson sent a text checking on his young child, the two men exchanged words.

Fear of being attacked isn’t quite the same as a reasonable fear of death often required for self-defense claims. But Reeves’s history as a police officer was leveraged to give the impression of heightened situational awareness compared to the average person. A judge previously denied his ability to use Stand Your Ground as a defense, but the case again drew attention to the defense.

While neither Zimmerman nor Reeves were ultimately allowed to use Stand Your Ground as a defense, both cases distorted the traditional application of self-defense and permitted the use of deadly force with no requirement on the instigator to de-escalate or retreat.

Research over the past several years found that Stand Your Ground laws led to an increase in firearm homicides. The Washington Post recently reported that Stand Your Ground laws led to an 11 percent increase in homicides.

Attorney Ben Crump, who represented Trayvon’s family after Zimmerman killed him, tweeted that the law persists despite countless examples of racial disparities in its application.

Ahead of the tenth anniversary of Travyon Martin’s killing, the Northwest Florida Daily News published a report about Florida’s Stand Your Ground law’s enduring nature despite ongoing disparities in the application of the defense.

A January 2022 essay by Kami Chavis for the Duke Center for Firearms Law observed that in Florida, more than half of the state’s Stand Your Ground cases, the shooter could have de-escalated but didn’t. Stand Your Ground laws differ from traditional self-defense in part because the shooter does not have to avoid confrontation.

“At the same time, Black defendants accused of crimes do not enjoy the same protections under these laws as similarly situated white defendants,” read the essay. (Read the full essay here).

Black defendants like William Marcus “Marc” Wilson are often denied the right to claim Stand Your Ground as a legal justification. As previously reported by NewsOne, Wilson has been in jail for more than 600 days without bail or even an immunity hearing. Accused of killing a white teenager, Wilson maintains he was acting in self-defense of himself and his girlfriend after he says a group of white youth tried to run the couple off the road.

The presence of Stand Your Ground coupled with conceal and carry laws gave some people an inflated sense of entitlement to shoot first and sort out the specifics later. But Black people like Wilson who genuinely fear for their lives are denied the same consideration when it comes to using the legal defenses otherwise available under the law.

Honoring Trayvon Martin: 'Don't Ever Give Up' 10 photos Launch gallery Honoring Trayvon Martin: 'Don't Ever Give Up' 1. Remembering Trayvon Martin (February 5, 1995 – February 26, 2012) - 10 years today 🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/aOVzinzuHe — Lorraine King (@lorrainemking) February 26, 2022 1 of 10 1 of 10 2. "Trayvon Martin lost his life 10 years ago because of a wannabe law enforcement vigilante who was protected by 'Stand Your Ground' laws that don't apply equally depending on the color of your skin. It is important that we revisit those laws." -@JNelsonLDF pic.twitter.com/1E0CFSzygs — Legal Defense Fund (@NAACP_LDF) February 26, 2022 2 of 10 2 of 10 3. “Besides,

They’ll see how beautiful I am

And be ashamed—



I, too, am America.“



~Langston Hughes



We remember you, #TrayvonMartin. pic.twitter.com/gIUhapwaXJ — The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center (@TheKingCenter) February 26, 2022 3 of 10 3 of 10 4. Trayvon Martin was killed 10 years ago today. He was a child — only 17 years old.



Trayvon dreamed of becoming a pilot. Racist violence prevented that dream from ever coming true.



Today, let us recommit ourselves to building a country where all Black children can feel safe. pic.twitter.com/WGju1vQ1UO — Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (@RepBonnie) February 26, 2022 4 of 10 4 of 10 5. Today we remember and reflect on the life of Trayvon Martin, who was fatally shot 10 years ago.

See how people rallied in a crusade for social justice. https://t.co/vdAy8Vdk7L pic.twitter.com/5a3Cz77qH0 — Smithsonian NMAAHC (@NMAAHC) February 26, 2022 5 of 10 5 of 10 6. It’s been 10 years since 17-year-old Trayvon Martin was pursued, shot and killed by an armed vigilante while walking home from a Florida convenience store. Trayvon’s family will never receive justice—in part, due to Florida’s Shoot First law, which essentially makes murder legal. pic.twitter.com/AIRHkDJV9S — Moms Demand Action (@MomsDemand) February 26, 2022 6 of 10 6 of 10 7. As we debate & vote on HB7 I want to take a moment to honor Ahmaud Arbery who was murdered two years ago this week & Trayvon Martin who was murdered a decade ago. #BlackLivesMatter — we must not erase our history or be afraid of our history. We just learn it & never repeat it. pic.twitter.com/ott8trUBn8 — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) February 24, 2022 7 of 10 7 of 10 8. Ten years ago, @SybrinaFulton lost her son, Trayvon, to gun violence.



No mother should lose their child. We honor Trayvon Martin’s life today & the decade of activism that he has inspired. We must continue to work together to keep our children safe and end gun violence. — Rep. Lucy McBath (@RepLucyMcBath) February 26, 2022 8 of 10 8 of 10 9. Today marks 10 years since the murder of Trayvon Martin. In an essay, his mother Sybrina Fulton shares her grief, reflections, anger, and hope in the wake of a single unforgivable moment that catalyzed the Black Lives Matter movement.



Read the essay here: https://t.co/HP5hR320Oh pic.twitter.com/wfhZcYxwHn — blkwomenshealth (@blkwomenshealth) February 26, 2022 9 of 10 9 of 10 10. It’s been 10 years since Trayvon Martin was shot and killed while visiting his father in Sanford, Florida. He was 17 years old.



🌹 Mural by artist Tatyana Fazlalizadeh (@tlynnfaz) pic.twitter.com/lNvZyDqEvK — MoveOn (@MoveOn) February 26, 2022 10 of 10 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Honoring Trayvon Martin: ‘Don’t Ever Give Up’ Honoring Trayvon Martin: 'Don't Ever Give Up' UPDATED: 10:15 a.m. ET, Feb. 26, 2022 — On Feb. 26, 2012, Trayvon Martin was 17 years old when he was shot and killed by George Zimmerman, a neighborhood vigilante who pursued the teen even after local police told him to stand down. Trayvon helped spark a movement, giving rise to a new wave of racial justice organizing. His life and legacy will never be forgotten. More: Celebrating Trayvon Martin On His 'Heavenly' 27th Birthday His death is also seen as the impetus for the Black Lives Matter movement and other formations. In the immediate aftermath of his death, groups like Million Hoodies, Dream Defenders and BYP 100 came to life, providing young people an organizing home. The Movement for Black Lives was formed in 2014, becoming a hub for organizations committed to ending state violence against Black people and helping Black communities have their say in how they are governed. Florida activists fought against the state's Stand Your Ground Law, and the movement drew the attention of Andrew Gillum when he was running for governor of the state. Trayvon's case also helped highlight the racial disparities in gun violence activism. Trayvon's family commemorates his life each year with a peace walk on Feb. 5, his birthday. In 2018, a book written by Trayvon's parents, "Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin," was adapted into a six-part non-scripted series produced by Jay-Z. Speaking Saturday morning at a National Action Network (NAN) Rally, Sybrina Fulton shared a few words in memory of her son. Like any mother deprived of their child, Fulton still carries the pain ten years later. "A lot of people talk about Trayvon Martin's story," Fulton began. "It's not a story for me. It's a tragedy. Because a story has a beginning and an ending. There is no ending for what I carry in my heart." Fulton continued to say that once you give birth to a child, it's like having your heart walking outside of your body. "I repeat all the time, not even the death of my son will separate me from the love of my son," Fulton explained. "Of course, the day is a bittersweet day. I thank God for all the Trayvon Martins that you don't know." Fulton said she thinks about all of the Black and Brown children and young people who have been shot and killed. She said it was important to stand up for all of them, even if their names weren't known. Fulton issued a general thank you for those standing up for the voiceless and supporting them. "They need you," she continued. "They need your voice. And if you don't do anything else, don't give up. That's my message. Don't ever give up. Ten years later, and I'm still standing strong." Trayvon should be with us today. Continue reading Honoring Trayvon Martin: ‘Don’t Ever Give Up’

