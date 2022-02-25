Parents Disappointed After Weapon Found at West Charlotte High School

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

When parents send their children off to school, they do so in hopes that they will be safe throughout the day. Parents of students at West Charlotte High School are “disappointed” after hearing about another weapon being brought on campus. A student was found with a gun on Friday, Feb. 25. Principal Donevin Hoskins confirmed there was a gun brought on campus and that students and staff were safe. Since the beginning of the school year, CMS has found more than 20 weapons. Read the full story here.

