Here’s Where to Find the Cheapest Gas Prices in Charlotte

Petrol station

Source: Mansoreh Motamedi / Getty

Gas prices are up! The current average gas price in North Carolina is almost a dollar higher than the average price this time last year. The average gas price in Charlotte is currently $3.48. Although gas prices may not be decreasing anytime soon, there are some locations in the Charlotte area with cheaper prices. Read the full story here.

Cheapest Gas in Charlotte Area:

  1. Costco Wholesale
    • 500 Tyvola Rd
    • $3.14
  2. Sam’s Club
    • 11425 Carolina Place Pkwy.
    • $3.14
  3. BJ’s
    • 11715 Carolina Place Pkwy.
    • $3.14
  4. Mobil
    • 735 Westinghouse Blvd.
    • $3.15
  5. Pilot Travel Center
    • 3807 Statesville Ave.
    • $3.20
  6. Murphy USA
    • 2760 Ashley Rd.
    • $3.25
  7. Sam’s Club
    • 8909 JW Clay Blvd.
    • $3.27
  8. Citgo
    • 2650 West Blvd.
    • $3.29
