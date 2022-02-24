Here’s Where to Find the Cheapest Gas Prices in Charlotte

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Gas prices are up! The current average gas price in North Carolina is almost a dollar higher than the average price this time last year. The average gas price in Charlotte is currently $3.48. Although gas prices may not be decreasing anytime soon, there are some locations in the Charlotte area with cheaper prices. Read the full story here.

Cheapest Gas in Charlotte Area:

Costco Wholesale 500 Tyvola Rd

$3.14 Sam’s Club 11425 Carolina Place Pkwy.

$3.14 BJ’s 11715 Carolina Place Pkwy.

$3.14 Mobil 735 Westinghouse Blvd.

$3.15 Pilot Travel Center 3807 Statesville Ave.

$3.20 Murphy USA 2760 Ashley Rd.

$3.25 Sam’s Club 8909 JW Clay Blvd.

$3.27 Citgo 2650 West Blvd.

$3.29

