Girl Scout Cookie Shortage in Charlotte

A detail photo of some Girl Scout cookies for girls at the event to sample. At the Alvernia University Bernardine Hall in Reading, PA Saturday afternoon Jan. 1, 2014 for the Girl Scout cookie rally. The event was held to kick off the annual cookie sale.

Source: MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images / Getty

Charlotte Girl Scouts will be selling fewer cookies this year due to supply chain issues. The shortage is currently impacting troops in the Girl Scouts, Hornets’ Nest Council. This council covers eight counties, including Anson, Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, Montgomery, Rowan, Stanly, Union, and York. The Samoas, S’mores, Trefoils, and Adventurefuls cookies are all in short supply. CEO of the Hornets Nest Council, Tayuanee Dewberry, says bakers are experiencing workflow issues while the workforce is dealing with high demands. Dewberry said the cookies are major moneymakers for the Girl Scouts, and fewer cookies mean fewer sales which could impact troops. She said she hopes this is not the case, but if it is a future they must face, she hopes the Charlotte community continues to back the Girl Scouts. Read the full story here.

