The NASCAR Pit Reporter for Fox Sports joined Kyle Bailey on Monday’s edition of The Clubhouse as he reacted to an eventful Daytona 500, and what he made of All-Star Weekend.

Josh started the interview by first recapping the Daytona 500 as he said the atmosphere was electric with the stands completely filled and you could tell it was going to be a fun event which led to the first Career Cup Win of Austin Cindric who Josh said deserved a lot of credit for how he was able to learn from last year and be a quick learner with the new car this year to win this race and outlast quite a few big names to win the Great American Race.

Josh also weighed in on Bubba Wallace finishing 2nd for the 500 for his second time as he told Kyle:

“We’ve seen a guy who has grown. In 2018 when he finished 2nd he was just happy to finish race to now being disappointed to now being one of the best restrictor plate drivers who expects to win the race.”

Kyle then shifted the topic to the NBA All-Star Game as he said it was enough to satisfy him, but was severely disappointed with the Dunk Contest as he hopes the NBA can get some of the big names in the dunk contest in the near future.

Josh Sims: Austin Cindric Made The Right Moves At The Right Time was originally published on wfnz.com

