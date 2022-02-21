105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Sunday was the 64th running of the Great American Race, the Daytona 500, from Daytona International Speedway, as rookie Austin Cindric took home his career win at the Cup Series level in his first full-time start in the series. This was also the regular-season debut of NASCAR’s new NextGen car, a car that some are hoping will bring more parody to the sport than the previous car.

As NASCAR on NBC analyst Jeff Burton said on Friday of last week, the goal is for it to be more about the guy behind the wheel and not just the set up like these past few years. Earlier today on the Mac Attack, NASCAR on FOX analyst Larry McReynolds said that while he thinks this will allow some of the smaller teams to be a little more competitive, the sports powerhouse are not going anywhere.

“I do think this NextGen car, with it kind of being a clean sheet of paper for everyone, I do think it closes the gap a little bit, but I would be willing to bet, as we go now to back-to-back-to-back Cup races on the West Coast, three completely different type of tracks, that probably the strong are still going to be the strong. -Larry McReynolds, NASCAR on FOX

For a recap of this weekend’s wild Daytona 500 finish and a preview of this upcoming weekend’s trip to Auto Club Speedway, be sure to listen to Into the Smoke hosted by Evan Ludwig right here on Sports Radio FNZ starting at 6:00 PM on Tuesday night.

Larry McReynolds: NextGen Closes the Gap, But Strong Will Still be Strong was originally published on wfnz.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: