Charlotte Gas Prices Have Gone Up 33 Cents Over the Past Month

Gas prices are still on the rise. According to a recent AAA report, the national average price for a gallon of gas is $3.52. The national average this time last year was $2.53. The current average price in North Carolina is $3.41. This is 9 cents higher than last week and 31 cents higher than one month ago. Charlotte’s average price matches North Carolina’s average price. According to the Labor Department, inflation has soared to its highest rate in four decades over the past year. Read the full story here.

