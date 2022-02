105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

We are celebrating Black History Month by ‘Saluting Charlotte’s Black Excellence.’ This week we celebrate entrepreneur Tanika Davis, owner of Capricorn Picnics. Her business was established about a year ago while creating lifelong memories and creating outside-of-the-box events for family, friends and loved ones. Tanika was described as having a mission to bring family and friends together.

Learn more at www.facebook.com/capricornpicnics

