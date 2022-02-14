And Just Like That: Kanye West & Julia Fox Split On Valentine’s Day

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Welp, that was quick!

After a whirlwind month-and-a-half relationship that started on New Year’s Day and now is ending on Valentine’s Day, Kanye West and actress Julia Fox have apparently decided to go their separate ways.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

In a move that we all pretty much saw coming following Kanye’s viral social media war this past weekend against soon-to-be-ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend, SNL star Pete Davidson, Fox took to her Instagram Stories to confirm the breakup rumors. “Y’all would love if I was soooo upset,” she wrote via IG (seen above), adding, “The media would love to paint a picture of me a sad lonely woman crying on a plan by myself but it’s NOT TRUE!!” Her comment is in reference to a report posted by the Daily Mail that said the Uncut Gems actress was spotted “tearful” as she jetted out LAX “alone after liking his ex Kim Kardashian’s Instagram post and deleting all photos of the rapper.”

The rest of her IG story reads as follows: “Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler. I came up yall lol and not only that but Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him but I wasn’t in love w the man Jesus Christ what do u guys think I am 12 years old?! and for the record the only time i cried in 2022 was on Feb 6th on my dead BFF bday. Anyway if u want the full tea ur gonna have to buy the book when it comes out :)” [sic]

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

It’s pretty wild how things have changed since her comments on the Call Her Daddy podcast just a few days ago, where Fox says “I call [Kanye] my boyfriend and he calls me his girlfriend,” and brushing off his possible lingering feelings for ex Kim by adding, “I’m sure there’s still some residual feelings, and that’s normal, it’s human. I also know that he’s with me now. And that’s all that matters.”

Let’s pray the book deal works out for Julia and that V’Day isn’t too rough on her today. Meanwhile, Kanye has spent most of the morning continuing to profess his love for Kim while simultaneously calling for people to refer to Pete Davidson as “Skete” and even writing, “IF YOU SEE SKETE IN REAL LIFE SCREAM AT YHE LOOSER AT THE TOP OF YOUR LUNGS AND SAY KIMYE FOREVER [sic].”

Keep Ye in your prayers, y’all.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

And Just Like That: Kanye West & Julia Fox Split On Valentine’s Day was originally published on blackamericaweb.com