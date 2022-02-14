Celebrate Black History Month in Charlotte: Here are Some Events

CLOSE
Looking for ways to celebrate Black History Month in the Charlotte area? Here are some virtual and in-person events to check out.
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
- Equity Impact Circle (Charlotte Mecklenburg Library program)
- Time: 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm
- Location: Virtual
- Cost: Free
- Homage to the Black South: Art and Culture Appreciation Series — Influence of a Community
- Time: 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm
- Location: Virtual
- Cost: Free
Thursday, February 17, 2022
- Black History Month Sip & Paint (R&B Edition)
- Time: 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm
- Location: Bobbee O’s BBQ
- Cost: $15.00
- Black History Month Talking Circle (Charlotte Mecklenburg Library program)
- Time: 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm
- Location: Virtual
- Cost: Free
Friday, February 18, 2022
- Black History Month Sip & Paint (R&B Edition)
- Time: 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm
- Location: Bobbee O’s BBQ
- Cost: $15.00
Saturday, February 19, 2022
- North Carolina Black Heritage Festival
- Time: 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm
- Location: Cabarrus Arena and Events Center
- Cost: Free
- Photography Masterclass with Featured Artist Jamel Shabazz
- Time: 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm
- Location: Virtual
- Cost: $10.00
Monday, February 21, 2022
- Black History Month program in Huntersville: Performance by Drums 4 Life
- Time: 2:00 pm
- Location: Waymer Park, Huntersville
- Cost: Free
