Celebrate Black History Month in Charlotte: Here are Some Events

Looking for ways to celebrate Black History Month in the Charlotte area? Here are some virtual and in-person events to check out.

Wednesday, February 16, 2022

  1. Equity Impact Circle (Charlotte Mecklenburg Library program)
    • Time: 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm
    • Location: Virtual
    • Cost: Free
  2. Homage to the Black South: Art and Culture Appreciation Series — Influence of a Community
    • Time: 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm
    • Location: Virtual
    • Cost: Free

Thursday, February 17, 2022

  1. Black History Month Sip & Paint (R&B Edition)
    • Time: 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm
    • Location: Bobbee O’s BBQ
    • Cost: $15.00
  2. Black History Month Talking Circle (Charlotte Mecklenburg Library program)
    • Time: 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm
    • Location: Virtual
    • Cost: Free

Friday, February 18, 2022

  1. Black History Month Sip & Paint (R&B Edition)
    • Time: 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm
    • Location: Bobbee O’s BBQ
    • Cost: $15.00

Saturday, February 19, 2022

  1. North Carolina Black Heritage Festival
    • Time: 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm
    • Location: Cabarrus Arena and Events Center
    • Cost: Free
  2. Photography Masterclass with Featured Artist Jamel Shabazz
    • Time: 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm
    • Location: Virtual
    • Cost: $10.00

Monday, February 21, 2022

  1. Black History Month program in Huntersville: Performance by Drums 4 Life
    • Time: 2:00 pm
    • Location: Waymer Park, Huntersville
    • Cost: Free

 

