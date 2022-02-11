A Look in Charlotte’s Black History: Sam Mills

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Keep Pounding! A saying that Panthers fans know all too well. The slogan was coined by legendary Panthers linebacker, Sam Mills. Mills came to Carolina as a free agent in 1995. Following his retirement after the 1997 season, he became an assistant coach for the Panthers. Mills delivered his legendary speech during a playoff game, as the Panthers made a run toward Super Bowl XXXVIII. He told the team, “when I found out I had cancer, there were two things I could do, quit or keep pounding. I’m a fighter. I kept pounding. You’re fighters too. Keep pounding!” Sam Mills sadly passed away in 2005 at age 45 following his fight with cancer. As of Feb. 10, he has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That’s some real Black excellence! Read the full story here.

Also On 105.3 RnB: