Black History Month
HomeBlack History MonthSaluting Black Excellence

A Look in Charlotte’s Black History: Harvey B. Gantt

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Harvey Gantt Speaks to Supporters

Source: Cheryl Chenet / Getty

Elected in 1983, Harvey B. Gantt was Charlotte’s first Black mayor. Gantt grew up in the 1940s and 50s in then-segregated Charleston, South Carolina. He would often attend NAACP meetings with his father and grew passionate about advocacy and fighting the injustice of racial discrimination. In his earlier life, Harvey B. Gantt was the first African-American student accepted at Clemson University. He joined the Charlotte City Council in 1974, and later made history as the city’s first Black mayor. That’s some real black excellence! Read more about Harvey B. Gantt here.

black excellence , Black History Month , charlotte , harvey b. gantt

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest

Fans React: Minnie Mouse Gets A New Look…

 6 days ago
03.10.02

Dating Apps Can Be Deadly For Black Women:…

 2 weeks ago
01.01.70

Hometown Hero: Cardi B Covers Funeral Costs For…

 3 weeks ago
11.11.84
Photos
Close