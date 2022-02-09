All Star Comedy Jam Returns to Kick-Off Super Bowl Weekend With Comedians DeRay Davis, Earthquake, Mo’Nique and More

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Shaquille O’Neal’s iconic All Star Comedy Jam makes its return to the stage with live stand up special to kick off Super Bowl weekend. Comedian DeRay Davis will host the special event and it will feature performances from comedians like Earthquake, Mo’Nique, Michael Blackson and more.

The event will be produced by Laugh Out Loud (LOL), a multi-platform comedy brand founded by Kevin Hart. The one night only event, originally dreamed up as a partnership between basketball hall of famer, media personality and entrepreneur, O’Neal and LOL CEO Jeff Clanagan, will kick-off Superbowl weekend live from downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, February 10 at Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live.

The event is known for breaking stars and celebrating legends. Davis is set to host and present hilarious performances from some of the biggest names in comedy including Blackson, Mo’Nique, Bill Belamy and Earthquake.

“I love when I perform on a show with a strong line up,” comedian Earthquake shares with us about the upcoming performance. “Shaquille O’Neal’s Comedy All Star Jam is a production brand that delivers and I always value being an intricate part of the experience.”

The special event will also feature surprise special guests, musical acts, and enjoying from the front row, O’Neal himself.

“From delivering numerous sold out tours to being among the first to give a national stage to current comedy legends such as Mike Epps, DeRay Davis, and Kevin Hart,” O’Neal said. “All Star Comedy Jam has been a fixture on the comedy scene, dedicated to elevating the brightest up-and-coming comedic voices. I’m looking forward to working with the Laugh Out Loud team to bring this iconic franchise back to a live audience for what is sure to be an unforgettable night of comedy.”

LOL CEO Clanagan is also thrilled for All Star Comedy Jam’s return.

“There is nothing like a night of live comedy, and I couldn’t be more excited for the return of All Star Comedy Jam,” said Clanagan about the upcoming event. “What started as an idea between Shaq and I for a comedy show during All-Star weekend, has grown into a true comedy staple that showcases some of the heaviest hitters in comedy alongside the most promising up-and-comers, and this return feels better than ever. LOL’s mission is to keep the world laughing together, and right now, a good night with a lot of laughs is exactly what we need.”

Be sure to grab tickets for the one night only special All Star Comedy Jam event on Feb. 10 at 8pm PT. Tickets are on sale now here.

All Star Comedy Jam Returns to Kick-Off Super Bowl Weekend With Comedians DeRay Davis, Earthquake, Mo'Nique and More

