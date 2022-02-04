HBCU Innovation: How The Propel Center Could Become A Major Catalyst For Black College Students

Innovation has always been a natural gift for young Black minds.
Opportunity on the other hand has always been more of a struggle to obtain.
This is where the Propel Center, a new learning center created for HBCU students, will help fill the gap. The 50,000 square foot center based in the Atlanta University Center Consortium will assist Black students attending HBCUs by allowing them to gain key skills through innovation and professional teaching both virtually and in person.
The Center was funded largely by $25 million investments from Apple and Southern Company and will look to expand its reach to other HBCUs in the future. The organization focuses on programs that give HBCU students the resources and inspiration to accomplish major feats in their respective industries.
NewsOne spoke exclusively with new Propel Center CEO, Gene Wade, who has been a leader in education and social entrepreneurship for 25 years. He believes the Propel Center can play a significant role in providing students at HBCUs a chance to bridge the opportunity gap.
“Talent is everywhere, every community has talented people. We are all talented. Opportunity in this country is all over the place but what’s not there is preparation. Our kids aren’t being prepared to take advantage of the opportunities that are being created as talented as they are,” said Wade, who is a graduate of Morehouse College. “Part of this is about hard skills, it’s teaching kids the skills to be able to succeed and some of it is aspirational. If you can do it, I can do it.”
Inspiring the students to achieve is an integral part of the Propel Center’s purpose. Often, a significant barrier for young Black talent is the belief that they can reach the heights they’ve never seen before. The Propel Center will assist in changing that for many HBCU students.
“I think it helps when you see people who like you doing things that you didn’t think was necessarily first possible when you saw them,” Wade explained. “I can see myself leading innovation in a major corporation or building a startup that does something significant because I’m seeing people like me do it every single day. That’s really critical and that’s a big part of the magic of HBCUs.”
For Wade, the strategy for the Propel Center’s success is simple. They want to focus on the skills that major employers are looking for when it comes to young talent and provide that to these students.
“What we are asking companies is ‘what are your first, second, and third-year employees doing?’ The most successful ones in the most coveted jobs, doing the most advanced work because I want my sophomores, juniors, and seniors to do that,” Wade stated. “Let’s have a training program where…my sophomores, juniors, and seniors get a chance to do what your first, second, and third-year employees do. That will close the gap down, then when they get there and interview they are not wondering ‘how does it work? Or where do I fit?’ They kind of have a mental model. “
The financial commitment from Apple and Southern Company and the vision for this project from leaders within these companies cannot go overlooked. Their involvement adds to a long list of companies looking to improve the circumstances of HBCUs and their students in the last two years.
Wade says that the base level of investment has lifted for HBCUs and their students since the murder of George Floyd. He believes that if HBCUs continue to focus on implementing innovative programs that prepare students for life in a knowledge-driven economy, then they will attract even more investments and create even more successful students.
“I don’t think colleges are job programs, colleges train leaders. Colleges and Universities train young leaders and participants in the economy of the future. I think the more HBCUs that move in that direction the more investments they are going to attract,” said Wade. “HBCU students have really high expectations that they are going to succeed and they are going to achieve at high levels in whatever field or endeavor they enter. They are young people who understand the challenges that are in our country and they aren’t shying away from who they are. They understand those challenges and they are leaning in to build solutions.”
Moving forward the Propel Center is looking to establish a footprint in the HBCU ecosystem. They will strive to be impactful at nearly every HBCU by instilling an online community, as well as in-person programs where students can gain experience with the latest technology and obtain knowledge from industry professionals.
The open campus could be the next major step in giving HBCU students the confidence and resources to change the world.
“It’s about inspiring people to believe bigger,” said Wade. “And then showing them how to do it.”
Black History In The Making: HBCU Graduates Who Are Changing The World
Black History In The Making: HBCU Graduates Who Are Changing The World
1. Stacey Abrams, Spelman CollegeSource:iOne Digital/Creative Class 1 of 21
2. Rev. William Barber II, N.C. Central UniversitySource:Getty 2 of 21
3. Kenya Barris, Clark Atlanta UniversitySource:Getty 3 of 21
4. Keisha Lance Bottoms, Florida A&M UniversitySource:Getty 4 of 21
5. Rosalind G. Brewer, Spelman CollegeSource:Getty 5 of 21
6. Ruth Carter, Hampton UniversitySource:WENN 6 of 21
7. Raashaun "DJ Envy" Casey, Hampton UniversitySource:Getty 7 of 21
8. Louis Farrakhan, Sr., Winston-Salem State UniversitySource:Getty 8 of 21
9. Andrew Gillum, Florida A&M UniversitySource:WENN 9 of 21
10. Rep Al Green, Howard University, Texas Southern University, Tuskegee UniversitySource:Getty 10 of 21
11. Kamala Harris, Howard UniversitySource:Getty 11 of 21
12. Jesse Jackson, North Carolina A&T UniversitySource:Getty 12 of 21
13. Samuel L. Jackson, Morehouse CollegeSource:Getty 13 of 21
14. Letitia James, Howard UniversitySource:Getty 14 of 21
15. Kweisi Mfume, Morgan State UniversitySource:Getty 15 of 21
16. Marilyn Mosby, Tuskegee UniversitySource:Getty 16 of 21
17. Bakari Sellers, Morehouse CollegeSource:iOne Digital 17 of 21
18. Ruth Simmons, Dillard UniversitySource:Getty 18 of 21
19. Stephen A. Smith, Winston-Salem State UniversitySource:Getty 19 of 21
20. Wanda Sykes, Hampton UniversitySource:Getty 20 of 21
21. Oprah Winfrey, Tennessee State UniversitySource:Getty 21 of 21
