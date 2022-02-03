Mecklenburg County Resumes Free COVID-19 Test Kit Distribution Feb. 7

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Mecklenburg County will resume giving out free COVID-19 test kits beginning Feb. 7. Residents will be able to once again pick them up from county libraries. According to the health department, the distribution is possible due to an additional supply of the antigen kits being delivered earlier in the week. Test distribution locations and times are listed below. Read the full story here.

Monday, Feb. 7 & Thursday, Feb. 10 from 10 a.m – 7 p.m

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – 4429 South Boulevard in Charlotte Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – North County Regional branch along 16500 Holly Crest Lane in Huntersville Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – Steele Creek branch at 13620 Steele Creek Road in Charlotte Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – Mint Hill branch at 6840 Matthews-Mint Hill Road in Mint Hill



Tuesday, Feb. 8 from 10 a.m – 7 p.m

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library -West Boulevard branch at 2157 West Boulevard Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – Hickory Grove branch at 593 Hickory Grove Road Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – Sugar Creek branch at 4045 North Tryon Street Ste. A



Friday, Feb. 11 & Saturday, Feb. 12, from 10 a.m – 4 p.m

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library -West Boulevard branch at 2157 West Boulevard Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – Hickory Grove branch at 593 Hickory Grove Road Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – Sugar Creek branch at 4045 North Tryon Street Ste. A



Also On 105.3 RnB: