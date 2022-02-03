Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Charlotte HBCU Remains Vigilant Following Nationwide Bomb Threats

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Female University Student Walking Outside on Campus

Source: FatCamera / Getty

There have been numerous bomb threats aimed at historically Black colleges and universities throughout the country. At least seven HBCUs, including Howard University, have issued lockdown warnings following the threats. As of now, Charlotte HBCU, Johnson C. Smith University, has not received any threats. JCSU professor, Terza Silva Lima-Neves, says that the Black community must be “vigilant” during these times. The FBI is investigating the threats and believes that they are “racially or ethnically motivated violent extremism and hate crimes”. Read the full story here.

 

bomb threats , charlotte , hbcu , JCSU , Johnson C. Smith University

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest

Dating Apps Can Be Deadly For Black Women:…

 1 week ago
01.01.70

Hometown Hero: Cardi B Covers Funeral Costs For…

 2 weeks ago
11.11.84

Cannabis Prevents Covid? Researchers Found That Cannabis Compounds…

 3 weeks ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close