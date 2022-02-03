Charlotte HBCU Remains Vigilant Following Nationwide Bomb Threats

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

There have been numerous bomb threats aimed at historically Black colleges and universities throughout the country. At least seven HBCUs, including Howard University, have issued lockdown warnings following the threats. As of now, Charlotte HBCU, Johnson C. Smith University, has not received any threats. JCSU professor, Terza Silva Lima-Neves, says that the Black community must be “vigilant” during these times. The FBI is investigating the threats and believes that they are “racially or ethnically motivated violent extremism and hate crimes”. Read the full story here.

