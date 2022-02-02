Black History Month
HomeBlack History Month

A Look in Charlotte’s Black History: Dorothy Counts-Scoggins

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
African American Student Followed by Crowd After School Enrolment

Source: Bettmann / Getty

Dorothy Counts-Scoggins was one of four Black students who helped integrate public schools in Charlotte. She temporarily attended Harding High in 1957, where many people who opposed integration yelled racial remarks, spit at, and threw rocks at her. She only remained at Harding High for four days, however, pictures surfacing of her courage were enough to spark nationwide rallies. As a result, officials reinforced the Brown v. Board of Education decision, which deemed that segregation in public schools was unconstitutional. That’s some real black excellence! Read more about Dorothy Counts-Scoggin here. 

black excellence , Black History , charlotte , Charlotte black history , dorothy counts scoggins , history

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest

Dating Apps Can Be Deadly For Black Women:…

 1 week ago
01.01.70

Hometown Hero: Cardi B Covers Funeral Costs For…

 2 weeks ago
11.11.84

Cannabis Prevents Covid? Researchers Found That Cannabis Compounds…

 3 weeks ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close