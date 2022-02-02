A Look in Charlotte’s Black History: Dorothy Counts-Scoggins

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Dorothy Counts-Scoggins was one of four Black students who helped integrate public schools in Charlotte. She temporarily attended Harding High in 1957, where many people who opposed integration yelled racial remarks, spit at, and threw rocks at her. She only remained at Harding High for four days, however, pictures surfacing of her courage were enough to spark nationwide rallies. As a result, officials reinforced the Brown v. Board of Education decision, which deemed that segregation in public schools was unconstitutional. That’s some real black excellence! Read more about Dorothy Counts-Scoggin here.

