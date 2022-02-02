Saluting Black Excellence
Keya Hamilton – Saluting Black Excellence

We are celebrating Black History Month by “Saluting” Charlotte’s Black Excellence.  This week we celebrate actress, writer and director, Keya Hamilton, an inclusive North Carolina film maker, focused on African American inclusion in the film industry.  She is best known for her role in the movie, “Christmas in Harmony” and made her directorial debut on a film she wrote called “The Conversation.”

Keya began her adult acting career in theater, touring the US, performing in the hilarious, award winning stage play Mama’s Girls. In addition to working on the stage, Keya has worked on countless independent films, series, and commercials. After working with and being inspired by Kelly Fremon Craig and James L. Brooks on Are You There God, It’s Me Margaret, she decided to take the plunge into directing. Keya is excited about her directorial debut on a film she wrote called The Conversation.

For more information on Keya Hamilton https://www.imdb.com/name/nm5470854/

