Happy Black History Month: Celebrate With Our List of Specially Curated TV Programming

Happy Black History Month (read: year)! To celebrate the annual holiday, we have gathered a list of TV programming throughout the month.

Black History Month (BHM) is an annual observance originating in the United States, where it is also known as African-American History Month. It has received official recognition from governments in the United States and Canada, and more recently has been observed in Ireland, and the United Kingdom.

Several streaming companies and television networks announced its BHM content for the month. From February 1 to March 1, fans can enjoy classic Black cinema and sitcoms from across different platforms. Our list is comprised of television shows, films, and historic documentaries. The programming listed span from 90s sitcoms like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to modern day sitcoms like NBC’s Grand Crew. There is something for every family member to enjoy.

Take a look at our complete list of Black History Month TV programming below:

Television Shows

Grand Crew – Tuesdays 8:30 PM ET on NBC

Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems – Debuting Feb. 10 on BET+

Abbott Elementary – Tuesdays 9:00 PM ET on ABC

Sister, Sister – Stream on Netflix

2 Dope Queens – Stream on HBO

A Black Lady Sketch Show – Stream on HBO

A Different World- Stream on HBO

About Last Night (S1)- Stream on HBO

The Boondocks- Stream on HBO

David Makes Man- Stream on HBO

Equal- Stream on HBO

Eve- Stream on HBO

Family Matters- Stream on HBO

The Chris Rock Show – Stream on HBO

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion- Stream on HBO

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air- Stream on HBO

The Shop: Uninterrupted- Stream on HBO

Hangin with Mr. Cooper- Stream on HBO

Insecure – Stream on HBO

Key & Peele- Stream on HBO

The Last O.G.- Stream on HBO

Lovecraft Country – Stream on HBO

Luther- Stream on HBO

Martin- Stream on HBO

PAUSE with Sam Jay – Stream on HBO

Random Acts Of Flyness – Stream on HBO

Roots Collection – Stream on HBO

South Side – Stream on HBO

That Damn Michael Che – Stream on HBO

The Girl Before – Stream on HBO

The Wayans Bros.- Stream on HBO

Watchmen – Stream on HBO

We Stay Looking: An Insecure Podcast – Stream on HBO

In Our Mother’s Gardens – Stream on Netflix

Family Reunion – Stream on Netflix

How to Get Away With Murder – Stream on Netflix

Blood & Water – Stream on Netflix

The Get Down – Stream on Netflix

Power Franchise – Stream on Starz

Master of None – Stream on Netflix

Bel-Air – Debuting Feb. 13 on Peacock

In the House – Stream on HBO

Jamie Foxx Show – Stream on HBO

Martin – Stream on HBO

Parent Hood – Stream on HBO

Young Justice – Stream on HBO

grown-ish – Stream on Freeform/Hulu

Moesha – Stream on Netflix

One On One – Stream on Netflix

Girlfriends – Stream on Netflix

Half & Half – Stream on Netflix

The Game – Stream on Netflix

Marlon – Stream on Netflix

The Upshaws – Stream on Netflix

The Parkers – Stream on Netflix

Black Lightning – Stream on Netflix

Chappelle’s Show – Stream on Netflix

Ziwe – Stream on Showtime

Snowfall – Stream on Hulu

In Living Single – Stream on Hulu

Wutang: An American Saga – Stream on Hulu

Queen Sugar – Stream on Hulu

black-ish – Stream on Hulu

Atlanta – Stream on Hulu

This is Us – Stream on Hulu

Your Attention Please – Stream on Hulu

Ms. Pat Show – Stream on BET+

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Debuting Feb. 23 on Disney+

Films

Beverly Hills Cop 3-Film Collection (1984, 1987, 1994) – Stream on HBO

Black Boy Joy – Stream on HBO

King Richard – Stream on HBO

Blood Diamond – Stream on HBO

Brown Sugar – Stream on HBO

Charm City Kings – Stream on HBO

Harlem Nights – Stream on HBO

In the Heat of the Night – Stream on HBO

Jackie Brown – Stream on HBO

Love & Basketball – Stream on HBO

Malcolm X – Stream on HBO

Lottery Ticket – Stream on HBO

Cleopatra Jones – Stream on HBO

Dreamgirls – Stream on HBO

Black Is King – Stream on Netflix

Dolemite is My Name – Stream on Netflix

Passing – Stream on Netflix

Mariney’s Black Bottom – Stream on Netflix

Da 5 Bloods – Stream on Netflix

Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History – Stream on Netflix

Pose – – Stream on Netflix

Good Burger – Stream on Netflix

Superfly – Stream on HBO

Woo – Stream on Netflix

Stand-Up Comedy Specials

Amanda Seales: I Be Knowin’ – Stream on HBO

Cedric the Entertainer: Taking You Higher – Stream on HBO

Chris Rock: Bigger & Blacker – Stream on HBO

L. Hughley: Going Home – Stream on HBO

Dave Chappelle: Killin’ Them Softly (HBO)

Jerrod Carmichael: 8 – Stream on HBO

Lil Rel Howery: Live in Crenshaw – Stream on HBO

Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is – Stream on HBO

Martin Lawrence: You So Crazy – Stream on HBO

Orlando Leyba: Adorable – Stream on HBO

Phoebe Robinson: Sorry, Harriet Tubman – Stream on HBO

Tracy Morgan: Black and Blue – Stream on HBO

Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It! – Stream on HBO

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal – Stream on Netflix

Deon Cole: Cole Hearted – Stream on Netflix

Dave Chappelle: The Closer – Stream on Netflix

Kat Williams: The Pimp Chronicles pt. 1 – Stream on Netflix

Sommore: The Reign Continues – Stream on Netflix

Def Comedy Jam 25 – Stream on Netflix

Documentaries

Becoming – Stream on Netflix

The Black Godfather – Stream on Netflix

Chillin’ Island – Stream on HBO Max

A Choice of Weapons: Inspired By Gordon Parks – Stream on HBO

Baltimore Rising – Stream on HBO

Beah: A Black Woman Speaks – Stream on HBO

Being Serena – Stream on HBO

Black Art: In The Absence of Light – Stream on HBO

Black Moderates and Black Militants – Stream on HBO

Black Panthers – Stream on HBO

By the People: The Election of Barack Obama – Stream on HBO

Cicero March – Stream on HBO

Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street – Stream on HBO

Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches – Debuting Feb. 23 on HBO

Freedom on My Mind – Stream on HBO

Growing Up Milwaukee- Stream on HBO

John Lewis: Good Trouble – – Stream on HBO

Kareem: Minority of One – Stream on HBO

Muhammad Ali’s Greatest Fight – Stream on HBO

Oscar Micheaux: The Superhero of Black Filmmaking – Stream on HBO

Paul Robeson: Tribute to an Artist – Stream on HBO

People’s Right to Know: Police vs. Reporters – Stream on HBO

Police Power and the Freedom of Assembly: The Gregory March – Stream on HBO

Summer of Soul – Stream on Hulu

Animation

Aqua Teen Hunger Force – Stream on HBO

Black Dynamite – Stream on HBO

The Boondocks, (S1-S4) – Stream on HBO

Gen:Lock – Stream on HBO

Loiter Squad – Stream on HBO

Mostly 4 Millennials – Stream on HBO

Space Jam: A New Legacy – Stream on HBO

Static Shock – Stream on HBO

Todd McFarlane’s Spawn – Stream on HBO

Tropical Cop Tales – Stream on HBO

Vixen – Stream on HBO

Young Justice – Stream on HBO

Karma’s World – Stream on Netflix

Yasuke – Stream on Netflix

Canvas – Stream on Netflix

