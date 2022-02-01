Black History Month
HomeBlack History MonthSaluting Black Excellence

A Look in Charlotte’s Black History: Mayor Vi Lyles

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Women achieving new things after 50

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Today kicks off the beginning of Black History Month, and what better way to celebrate than by looking into some of Charlotte’s black excellence? Mayor Vi Lyles is Charlotte’s first Black female mayor. She served two terms on the City Council and was later elected as mayor in 2017. Some of her goals for the city include creating more jobs, increasing affordable housing, and raising awareness of racism as a public health crisis. That’s some real black excellence! Read more information about Mayor Vi Lyles here.

Black History , Black History Month , charlotte , Charlotte black history , Mayor Vi Lyles

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest

Dating Apps Can Be Deadly For Black Women:…

 1 week ago
01.01.70

Hometown Hero: Cardi B Covers Funeral Costs For…

 2 weeks ago
11.11.84

Cannabis Prevents Covid? Researchers Found That Cannabis Compounds…

 3 weeks ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close