A Look in Charlotte’s Black History: Mayor Vi Lyles

Today kicks off the beginning of Black History Month, and what better way to celebrate than by looking into some of Charlotte’s black excellence? Mayor Vi Lyles is Charlotte’s first Black female mayor. She served two terms on the City Council and was later elected as mayor in 2017. Some of her goals for the city include creating more jobs, increasing affordable housing, and raising awareness of racism as a public health crisis. That’s some real black excellence! Read more information about Mayor Vi Lyles here.

