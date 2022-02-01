Black History Month Events in Charlotte

CLOSE
February not only celebrates love, it also celebrates Black history! If you’re looking for some ways to celebrate this month, here are a few local events happening around the Charlotte area.
Tuesday, February 1, 2022
- Celebrate Black History with Fyütch (Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Program)
- Explore Black women in history with national recording artist, Fyütch
- Location: Virtual
- Time: 4:30 pm to 5:15 pm
- Free
Wednesday, February 2, 2022
- Equity Impact Circle (Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Program)
- A weekly discussion series hosted by the Community Building Initiative
- Location: Virtual
- Time: 1 to 2:30 p.m on Wednesdays
- Adults
Thursday, February 3, 2022
- Loy H. Witherspoon Lecture Series: “Spiritual Madness: American Psychiatry, Race and Black Religions” featuring Judith Weisenfeld, Ph.D.
- Hosted by UNC Charlotte College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
- Location: Virtual
- Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
- Free to public
- Black History Month Sip & Paint (R&B Edition)
- Celebrate Black History Month at this Sip & Paint every Thursday and Friday in February
- Location: Bobbee O’s BBQ
- Time: 8 p.m to 10 p.m
- $15 for 1 person or $50 for 4 people
Friday, February 4, 2022
- Black History Month Sip & Paint (R&B Edition)
- Celebrate Black History Month at this Sip & Paint every Thursday and Friday in February
- Location: Bobbee O’s BBQ
- Time: 8 p.m to 10 p.m
- $15 for 1 person or $50 for 4 people
Saturday, February 5, 2022
- Colorful Perspectives: STEAM Career Showcase (Charlotte Mecklenburg Library program)
-
- Location: Virtual
- Time: 10:00 am to 11:00 am
- Free
-
- Black History Nature Series – Black in National Parks
-
- Location: Stevens Creek Nature Preserve and Center
- Time: 10:00 am to 11:30 am
- Free
-
- Family First: The Legacy of African Drums
-
- Location: Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
- Time: 12:00 pm to 2:30 pm
- $10.00
-
