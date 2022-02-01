Black History Month Events in Charlotte

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

February not only celebrates love, it also celebrates Black history! If you’re looking for some ways to celebrate this month, here are a few local events happening around the Charlotte area.

Tuesday, February 1, 2022

Celebrate Black History with Fyütch (Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Program) Explore Black women in history with national recording artist, Fyütch Location: Virtual Time: 4:30 pm to 5:15 pm Free



Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Equity Impact Circle (Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Program) A weekly discussion series hosted by the Community Building Initiative Location: Virtual Time: 1 to 2:30 p.m on Wednesdays Adults



Thursday, February 3, 2022

Loy H. Witherspoon Lecture Series: “Spiritual Madness: American Psychiatry, Race and Black Religions” featuring Judith Weisenfeld, Ph.D. Hosted by UNC Charlotte College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Location: Virtual Time: 7 to 9 p.m. Free to public

Black History Month Sip & Paint (R&B Edition) Celebrate Black History Month at this Sip & Paint every Thursday and Friday in February Location: Bobbee O’s BBQ Time: 8 p.m to 10 p.m $15 for 1 person or $50 for 4 people



Friday, February 4, 2022

Black History Month Sip & Paint (R&B Edition) Celebrate Black History Month at this Sip & Paint every Thursday and Friday in February Location: Bobbee O’s BBQ Time: 8 p.m to 10 p.m $15 for 1 person or $50 for 4 people



Saturday, February 5, 2022

Colorful Perspectives: STEAM Career Showcase (Charlotte Mecklenburg Library program) Location: Virtual Time: 10:00 am to 11:00 am Free

Black History Nature Series – Black in National Parks Location: Stevens Creek Nature Preserve and Center Time: 10:00 am to 11:30 am Free

Family First: The Legacy of African Drums Location: Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture Time: 12:00 pm to 2:30 pm $10.00



