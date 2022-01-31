Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Atrium Health Opens New Mountain Island Emergency Department

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
blank visitor tag for patient at medical building

Source: Catherine McQueen / Getty

Anyone who has been to the emergency room recently would probably agree that the hospitals are slammed with patients. To help combat the number of overcrowded emergency departments, Atrium Health has opened a new location in Mountain Island. It is located at the  Highway 16 and Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road intersection, near the Mountain Island Marketplace shopping center. The new department is fully equipped with emergency care resources and healthcare staff. Read the full story here. 

Atrium Health , emergency department , Health , Hospital , Mountain Island

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest

Dating Apps Can Be Deadly For Black Women:…

 6 days ago
01.01.70

Hometown Hero: Cardi B Covers Funeral Costs For…

 2 weeks ago
11.11.84

Cannabis Prevents Covid? Researchers Found That Cannabis Compounds…

 3 weeks ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close