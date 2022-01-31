105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Da Brat and her fiancé Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart announced they are expecting a child together! The two jointly posted an Instagram photo making hearts with their hands holding Judy’s stomach with the caption “We are EXTENDING the family.”

The couple recently got engaged last September when Judy popped the question at Brat’s surprise “Coming To America” themed birthday party on their WE tv reality show. The rapper shared that her partner didn’t propose with one ring, but six equally to 35 carats.

The two are planning to get married on February 22, 2022. Congrats to Brat & Judy!

SEE: Da Brat Receives Legacy Award At The Pure Heat Community Festival During Atlanta’s Black Gay Pride Weekend [PHOTOS]

Text “WOSF” to 71007 to join 105.3RnB mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER.

HEAD BACK TO THE 1053RNB.COM HOMEPAGE

Oh Baby! Da Brat & Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart Are Expecting A Child Together! was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com