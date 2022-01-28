Text MAXWELL to 71007 for your chance to win tickets

CLOSE
It’s a Men of R&B weekend as 105 3 R&B welcomes Maxwell, along with Joe and Anthony Hamilton to the Queen City Thursday, March 17 to the Spectrum Center. And this weekend 105.3 R&B got your tickets!
All you have to do is Text ‘MAXWELL’ to 71007 and we’ll put you in the running to win.
Plus all weekend, we’re playing the Men of R&B playlist so tune in while we give you the men in R&B weekend with the best throwbacks and todays R&B. [Officail Rules]
LISTEN LIVE TO 105.3 RnB
Text “WOSF” to 71007 to join 105.3RnB mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER.
Also On 105.3 RnB: