Text MAXWELL to 71007 for your chance to win tickets

It’s a Men of R&B weekend as 105 3 R&B welcomes Maxwell, along with Joe and Anthony Hamilton to the Queen City Thursday, March 17 to the Spectrum Center. And this weekend 105.3 R&B got your tickets!

All you have to do is Text ‘MAXWELL’ to 71007 and we’ll put you in the running to win.

Plus all weekend, we’re playing the Men of R&B playlist so tune in while we give you the men in R&B weekend with the best throwbacks and todays R&B. [Officail Rules]

