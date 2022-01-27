LaMelo and LeBron face off on ESPN Friday night in the Queen City

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Friday night will be a superstar show in the Queen City when the Lake Show comes to town.

LeBron and the Los Angeles Lakers face off against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center Friday, Jan 28. The game was originally scheduled at 7 PM but the NBA announced the matchup will start at 7:30 p.m. Additionally, the game will now be nationally televised on ESPN.

This will be an epic matchup against young star LaMelo Ball and ‘The King” LeBron James who was just named a 2022 All-Star for the 18th time in his career.

The game against the Lakers will also be broadcast on sister-station WFNZ (610 AM/102.5 FM), the team’s flagship radio station.

