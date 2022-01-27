105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Could the Charlotte area really be getting snow for the third straight weekend?

Local news is reporting Friday will be brick, temperatures will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. During most of the day, Charlotte will be mostly dry, with a chance of rain in the evening.

Weather officials are saying cities and towns of Hickory, Lincolnton, Mooresville, Salisbury, Statesville and Waxhaw could see anywhere from 1 to 2 inches. . And east of Charlotte, near Monroe, Wadesboro, and Concord could see 3 inches.

Areas south of Charlotte in South Carolina, including Chester, Fort Mill and Rock Hill, are likely to see more rain, with up to an inch of snow possible, depending on where the rain-snow line forms.

Snow possible for the third straight weekend in Charlotte was originally published on 927theblock.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:

[ione_media_gallery id="3182011" overlay="true"]