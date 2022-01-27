105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

People have been raving about this New Orleans-inspired restaurant in Charlotte, it’s called The Cajun Queen.

If you haven’t checked it out yet, The Cajun Queen has been serving Charlotte since 1985. The historic restaurant is located in Elizabeth neighborhood at 1800 E 7th St. The restaurant is a 100-year-old house, a friendly place for business and fun.

The Cajun Queen features live music in our upstairs dining room and quieter dining downstairs, there is something for everyone. The fresh fish specials that run nightly have made our restaurant a Charlotte landmark.

They serve distinctive and delectable dinners and hot jazz seven nights a week, the Queen is the place where every day is Mardi Gras!

Must-try menu items:

New Orleans BBQ Shrimp: New Orleans BBQ shrimp are sautéed to perfection in: butter, garlic, beer, and a variety of Cajun spices.

Shrimp & Grits: Blackened Shrimp served with Stone-Ground Creamy Grits, Creole Sauce & topped with Grilled Andouille Sausage and Scallions.

Cajun Pasta: Blackened Chicken, Mushrooms, Andouille Sausage, Artichokes, Roasted Red Peppers, and Tri-Colored Cheese Tortellini in a Tomato, Romano Cheese Cream Sauce.

Cam vs Food: The Cajun Queen in Southeast Charlotte was originally published on 927theblock.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:

[ione_media_gallery id="3182011" overlay="true"]