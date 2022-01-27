Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Why NC resturant don’t offer bottomless mimoas

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Close-Up Of Mimosa

Source: Tori Lawrence / EyeEm / Getty

Have you always wondered why brunch/ breakfast restaurants in North Carolina don’t have bottomless mimosa on their menu?

Well, that’s because they’re illegal in North Carolina. In the state, there is a regulation that prohibits the sale of more than one drink for a single price.

State restaurants ended their bottomless mimosa offers in 2017 after they learned the deal against North Carolina law.

That same law forbids serving more than one drink at a time to a diner for their consumption, though it doesn’t outlaw pitchers or bottles of wine.

The law in detail, CLICK HERE

Why NC resturant don’t offer bottomless mimoas  was originally published on 927theblock.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest

Dating Apps Can Be Deadly For Black Women:…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Hometown Hero: Cardi B Covers Funeral Costs For…

 1 week ago
11.11.84

Cannabis Prevents Covid? Researchers Found That Cannabis Compounds…

 2 weeks ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close