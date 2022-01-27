Why NC resturant don’t offer bottomless mimoas

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Have you always wondered why brunch/ breakfast restaurants in North Carolina don’t have bottomless mimosa on their menu?

Well, that’s because they’re illegal in North Carolina. In the state, there is a regulation that prohibits the sale of more than one drink for a single price.

State restaurants ended their bottomless mimosa offers in 2017 after they learned the deal against North Carolina law.

That same law forbids serving more than one drink at a time to a diner for their consumption, though it doesn’t outlaw pitchers or bottles of wine.

