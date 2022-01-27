Arts & Entertainment
Bobby Brown Documentary & Docu-Series Show Headed To A&E In 2022

Brown Is Set For A Major 2022!

The 10th Annual Ford Hoodie Awards Hosted By Steve Harvey - Show

Source: Isaac Brekken / Getty

Looks like we are going to see a lot from Bobby Brown in 2022. In addition to New Edition‘s highly anticipated tour, Brown will be featured in A&E Television’s “Biography” series and a new reality show.

RELATED: Bobby Brown Reveals He Believes Nick Gordon Responsible for Death of Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina

Biography: Bobby Brown will be a two-night documentary that will premiere on May 30th and 31st. According to a press release, the new documentary “unveils his struggles with substance abuse, his marriage to Whitney Houston, the devastating loss of Houston and his two children and his life as a devoted father and husband to Alicia Etheredge-Brown.” The doc will feature interviews from Usher, Jermaine Dupri, Keith Sweat, Babyface, New Edition’s Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe, and Johnny Gill plus friends and family.

Brown will also star  in the “12-part docuseries: “Bobby Brown: Every Little Step.” The series will give the viewer an “exclusive access into their day-to-day lives,” viewers will “follow along as Bobby juggles his music career, raising a family, dealing with the recent loss of his son, sobriety, and focusing on his physical health.” We will also see Brown as he prepares for the long-awaited “Culture Tour” with New Edition, Jodeci, and Charlie Wilson. The Docuseries is set to air in June.

This will not be Brown’s first foray into Reality Television. In 2005, “Being Bobby Brown” starred Brown and then-wife Whitney Houston and their family. The show ran for only one season after Houston said she would not be a part of the show.

Keith Sweat and Bobby Brown are two of the top names in R&B for not only their contributions as recording artists but also as songwriters and stage performers. On Thursday (July 1), the vocalists squared up as part of the virtual ESSENCE Music Festival in a collaboration with VERZUZ and Triller. Sweat, 52, and Brown, 52, began the night in a more mellow and relaxed mood, perhaps no different than some of their many performing stints together on the road. With the long history of hits and music in between them, it was the 1980s and 1990s music fan's dream last night to hear some of those older classics. While there were some who felt that the vocal performances left little to be desired, many were pleased to see Brown in good spirits despite all his recent tragedies and Sweat kept the jokes flying in cool uncle fashion.

