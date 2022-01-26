Celebrity Fans Congratulate ABC’s ‘Abbott Elementary’ On Chart-Topping Ratings [Details]

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

ABC’S newest comedy Abbott Elementary is topping the ratings charts as the network’s first comedy premiere to quadruple ratings since its original airing.

The series created, written and starring Quinta Brunson debuted in December 2021. According to Deadline, its initial debut earned a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demo and 2.79 million viewers. After 35 days of viewing across ABC’s linear and digital platforms, the series premiere shot up 300% in the demo for a 2.4 rating and 7.1 million total viewers. Since the network began tracking MP35 performance in September 2017, Abbott Elementary’s opening marked the largest percentage growth from L+SD to MP35 for any new comedy premiere.

Abbott Elementary has grown tremendously thanks to word of mouth and consistent elevation of comedy and character arc developments with each episode. The latest edition to the network’s Tuesday primetime slate is now ABC’s most consistent performer. Abbott topped its hour upon its debut and maintained its demo rating every week. Since the premiere, the series has surpassed FBI: International on CBS and Our Kind of People on Fox in primetime.

Last night (Jan. 25), the show’s fifth episode “Student Transfer” premiered on ABC. Despite some naysayers, many fans showed their support of the show on social media. Since the series recent ratings confirmed its’ genius, celebrities are also flocking to social media to congratulate Brunson and the Abbott Elementary crew on a historic and impressive pilot season.

Here’s what celebrity fans of the show are saying:

The show is most certainly “A Hit.”

Be sure to catch the hit comedy series, Abbott Elementary, every Tuesday at 9pm ET on ABC. The series is available to stream on Hulu the following day.

