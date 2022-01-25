105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools launched a new program in schools aimed to help school safety.

CMS rolled out ‘Say Something’ which is an anonymous reporting system that will be used at middle and high schools in the district.

The system functions using an app, it allows both students and adults to submit anonymous safety concerns through an app, website, or hotline. Say Something comes from the nonprofit Sandy Hook Promise.

Union County school district is already using the app which they rolled out in 2019.

“Our safety workgroup is developing school-based strategies for equipment such as body scanners that can detect firearms and other deadly weapons while enabling students and staff arrival to continue with minimal interruption,” CMS Superintendent Ernest Winston previously said.

SOURCE: https://www.wcnc.com/article/news/education/cms-say-something-anonymous-reporting-system/275-2741766c-f77e-471b-b486-add6160ca30d

CMS rolls out app aimed to help violence prevention was originally published on 927theblock.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: