Another Spinoff: Kandi, Todd & Mama Joyce Star In #KandiAndTheGang About Old Lady Gang Restaurant [WATCH]

The trailer for another Real Housewife of Atlanta’s spinoff series has arrived and it’s packed with restaurant staff shenanigans. Now that Porsha Williams’ “Porsha’s Family Matters” has wrapped, Bravo’s set its sights on Kandi Burruss’ solo reality show.

Titled “Kandi And The Gang”, the spinoff series stars Kandi, her husband Todd Tucker, her mother Mama Joyce, and Kandi’s audacious and outrageous Aunts, Nora Wilcox and Bertha Jones.

The show centers largely around the staff of their Old Lady Gang restaurant who are serving up more than southern fried food; they’re giving Bravo cameras healthy heapings of drama and fraternization.

A Bravo press release notes that the spicy series features Kandi’s relatives overseeing OLG alongside Kandi’s longtime right-hand man DonJuan Clark. It will also feature Kandi and Todd dishing out some much-needed discipline.

The series chronicles Kandi, Todd and OLG’s dynamic staff as they face a much-needed change at the restaurant while juggling their career ambitions, larger-than-life personalities and personal lives. After being hit with a myriad of obstacles, Kandi and Todd step in with a plan to turn the tide. With tensions rising as family members don’t perform up to standards, a little tough love and a lot of restructuring will shake things up with the staff, whether they’re ready for it or not.”

Alongside Kandi’s close-knit crew, “Kandi & The Gang” will introduce viewers to members of the OLG team, including Phillip Frempong, Shawndreca “Dreca” Robinson, Dom’Unique Variety, Torin Mitchell, Brandon Black, Patrick Dallas, Brian Redmond, Melvin Jones, and Rashard Roles.

A trailer for the series shows the staff butting heads and—other things as well. “Everybody done f***ed a coworker or two at Old Lady Gang,” says host Dreca who was apparently in a “situationship” with OLG parking manager Patrick.

In the trailer there’s also talk of two coworkers “tugging and pulling”, a manager kissing a bartender, and a big blowup between the OLG team centered around gossip.

“Kandi & The Gang” premieres on Sunday, March 6 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Check out the trailer below.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

Another Spinoff: Kandi, Todd & Mama Joyce Star In #KandiAndTheGang About Old Lady Gang Restaurant [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com