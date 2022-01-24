105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The Charlotte area is experiencing its own baby boom.

In 2021 Charlotte area’s largest hospitals Novant Health and Atrium Health report there was an increase in birth rates.

There are five hospitals in the Charlotte area and Novant Health reported they delivered 12,327 babies last year and Atrium Health had 17,114 deliveries. That’s a lot of babies!

July through September is typically Novant’s busiest baby season. Novant delivered a record number of 615 babies last August.

Doctors were concerned that couples wouldn’t want to have children, following health and safety concerns with COVID but things ramped back up again in late 2021.

And nationally, fertility rates have been in decline since 2007. So is there a baby boom in Charlotte? Yes, but it’s anyone’s guess if that trend continues upward.

Did you have a pandemic baby?

