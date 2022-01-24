News
HomeNews

Fired! ‘Karen’s Husband’ Loses Job, Apologizes Following Arrest For Racist, Violent Tirade At Connecticut Smoothie Shop

James Iannazzo: Next time be less racist and terrible.

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
James Ianazzo, suspected white supremacist on TikTok video attacking minors at a shootie shop in Connecticut

James Iannazzo is pictured as he menaces a group of minors working at Robeks smoothie shop in Fairfield, Connecticut. | Source: Twitter

James Iannazzo, the “Karen’s husband” who was arrested after he got himself caught on a viral video launching into a violent and racist tirade directed at a group of teenage employees at Robeks smoothie shop in Fairfield, Connecticut, has lost his job as a top-ranking Merrill Lynch broker all because Karens and their Ken-tlemen counterparts haven’t learned yet that cameras are everywhere and the Justice Sleuths on social media love nothing more than to cost a bigot their livelihood.

So now, Iannazzo and his attorney have offered standard non-apologies where a racist white person we all saw demonstrating their clear and undeniable racism claims they actually aren’t racist at all, just emotional. (I mean, I guess if “hangry” is an emotional description of being hungry and angry, then “Klangry” can be an emotional description for when white people…well, you know.)

 

According to Advisor Hub, a spokesperson from Merrill Lynch confirmed Iannazzo’s firing saying the “company does not tolerate behavior of this kind.”

“We immediately investigated and have taken action,” the statement continued. “This individual is no longer employed at our firm.”

Meanwhile, Iannazzo’s attorney, Frank J. Riccio II, said his client “wholeheartedly regrets” his actions which included him chucking a smoothie at one employee and calling another an “immigrant loser.”

“When faced with a dire situation for his son, Mr. Iannazzo’s parental instinct kicked in and he acted out of anger and fear,” Riccio wrote. “He is not a racist individual and deeply regrets his statements and actions during a moment of extreme emotional stress.”

As we previously reported, Iannazzo—who has been charged with intimidation based on bigotry or bias, breach of peace and criminal trespass behind the incident—bought a smoothie for his son that allegedly contained peanuts, which caused an allergic reaction that resulted in his child being hospitalized. According to police, the teen employees said Iannazzo never advised them of a peanut allergy and instead only asked that peanut butter not be used in the smoothie.

James Ianazzo, arrested in Connecticut over vilent, racist meltdown in Robeks smoothie shop

James Iannazzo. | Source: Fairfield Police Department

Iannazzo said in his own statement, “I will be extending my apologies personally to the Robek’s organization, particularly the staff that was working there that night,” but it appears that apology comes with a side of “OK, but it’s y’all’s fault too” as he insists that he did tell the employees about his son’s peanut allergy.

“I was out of my mind with fear for him when I returned to Robek’s, and I wish I had not done so,” Iannazzo said. “I also wish they had been more careful preparing my son’s beverage.”

Orrrrr, maybe you shouldn’t have ordered a smoothie that was even peanut-related rather than risk the possibility that not all traces of peanut and peanut-adjacent flavoring had been extracted.

Next time try a nut-free fruit smoothie, bro.

Also, be less racist and terrible.

SEE ALSO:

Video Shows ‘Karen’ Attack Black Man At Hilton Hotel Because He Was Served First

‘Sit Down, Karen!’ FBI Investigating White Woman After Viral Video Shows Violent Mid-Flight Attack

Karens

'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can't Stop Trying To Police Black People

36 photos Launch gallery

'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can't Stop Trying To Police Black People

Continue reading ‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People

'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can't Stop Trying To Police Black People

[caption id="attachment_4216959" align="alignnone" width="773"] Source: Twitter / Twitter[/caption] (opens in a new tabUPDATED: 8:40 a.m. ET, Jan. 7, 2022 -- While they never really went anywhere, Karens and their Karening -- white women amplifying and weaponizing their privileges when it comes to exerting their purported moral authorities -- are apparently making a serious comeback. The pandemic seemed to bring them out in hordes before the unfortunate phenomenon died down, but now they're coming back with a major vengeance. But one constant throughout it all has been how Karens keep getting immortalized on the viral videos in which they and their racism are unwittingly starring. MORE: The Most Outrageous ‘Karen’ Moments Of 2021 And so it followed that the new year began in part with a white woman violently attacking a Black man at a hotel in Brazil because he was served before she was. A bystander recorded the encounter on a video that showed a Black man minding his own business and standing at a counter in a Hilton hotel in Rio de Janiero on New Year’s Day as an out of control white woman overcome with anger had to be physically restrained because she couldn't comprehend a Black person being prioritized over her. But the Black man is a Hilton Diamond Member, which affords him perks and benefits that are not extended to hotel customers without that same status. That means he gets served first. And that explains why the white woman broke free of the men restraining her and lunged at the Black man and grabbed his head trying in vain to pull him away from the counter. Instead, the Black man -- knowing he can't hit a woman -- pivoted to her partner and literally punched him unconscious. Watch the prime example of Karening unfold below. https://twitter.com/monty_sexton/status/1477181245750755331?s=20   With the proliferation of all the Karens, it can be hard to keep track of them, especially amid ongoing protests against the very racism that they represent. And if you thought Karens could only be women, get your sexist mind out of the racial gutter. There have been a growing number of instances of white men unknowingly vying against their female counterparts (though there doesn't seem to be anything more irresistible to police officers than a white woman's tears, but we digress...) to one-up each other's irrational anti-Black racism. Those folks have been Christened as "Karen's Husband." We met one earlier when a white man decided to call the cops on protestors because they were allegedly “honking horns” near his home. In peak white entitlement fashion, he tried to use his service in the military as a reason why he has the authority to make demands. In another video, a group of Black entrepreneurs described being racially profiled by a white man in a Minnesota building where they rent office space. Previously, one notorious Karen had an unwanted moment of international attention when a woman named Amy Cooper claimed to be deathly afraid of a Black man because he asked her to put her dog on a leash in New York City's Central Park where bird-watching is popular. Oh, and because it is against the rules to have dogs off leashes in the public park. It was one of the more egregious instances of Karen trying to police a Black person under flagrantly racist pretenses. [caption id="attachment_3948076" align="alignnone" width="930"] Source: @melodyMcooper / Twitter[/caption]   The incident unfolded early on the 2020 Memorial Day holiday after Christian Cooper (obviously, no relation) spotted Karen's dog off the leash in a part of Central Park called the Ramble. The video begins directly afterward and shows Karen, clearly embarrassed at being rightfully called out, reacting mercilessly on both human and canine levels, fumbling to put the leash on her dog while scrambling to call police at the same time. In doing so, she appeared to be choking, lifting and dragging her dog by the leash. Karen can be seen and heard repeating in a shaky voice on her phone that "there's an African American man threatening my life." Christian Cooper's video, of course, showed that the only apparent threat came when Karen moved aggressively toward him despite his pleas for her to stop advancing in his direction. Watch the video below. https://twitter.com/melodyMcooper/status/1264965252866641920?s=20 Prior to that madness, a social media debate broke out over the racial connotation behind the name Karen, with white women claiming it was the "N-word for white women." But not all of these videos have a racial undertone to them, either. Many of the so-called Karens show just as much negative energy toward their fellow white folks as they do to Black people. The underlying theme each time remains the same -- how dare anybody go against what Karen says? https://twitter.com/briantylercohen/status/1263208102951743488?s=20 That privileged attitude, however, has not prevailed as it used to not so long ago when an earlier incarnation of the Karens -- BBQ Becky -- dominated the news cycle by calling the police on Black people who were somehow exhibiting threatening behavior by participating in everyday activities that included but were definitely not limited to having a cookout, selling Girl Scout cookies and studying in a university library. [caption id="attachment_3799341" align="alignnone" width="960"] Source: YouTube[/caption] Karens were already rising to infamy before the coronavirus pandemic set in. But as the COVID-19 crisis has continued, so have the Karens, undeterred in getting their points across. From questioning why a Black police officer was "breaking into" his own home to assaulting workers at a Red Lobster restaurant who were only enforcing social distancing guidelines to finding a UPS worker "suspicious" for delivering packages to threatening pharmacy employees, the coronavirus has emboldened Karens across the world. Another hallmark of the Karen videos is the decided absence of police violence. In one video, a Karen is joined by a throng of other Karens at a playground, one of the many places initially ruled off-limits during the pandemic. The video opens with a police officer politely and patiently asking the lead Karen to kindly leave since playgrounds were closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, especially among the young. But the head Karen in charge had other ideas and decided to mouth off to the cop, who gave her multiple chances to leave before he finally arrested her. We shudder to think of the police treatment a Black person would have received for exhibiting the same behavior. That came after a male Karen blocked a Black delivery driver from leaving a gated community and called the police over the same kind of misguided suspicions that white folks have been known to have when they see Black and brown skin. https://www.facebook.com/765180603/videos/10163890984630604/ Listen to the 911 call "Ken" made reporting the "suspicious" delivery driver. https://twitter.com/Korbettmosesly/status/1373360737922347009?s=20 For the full Karen experience of living life feeling like there are no consequences and repercussions for one's own actions, scroll down for a hearty dose of Karens' collective reality as documented in the growing number of videos below.

Fired! ‘Karen’s Husband’ Loses Job, Apologizes Following Arrest For Racist, Violent Tirade At Connecticut Smoothie Shop  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest

Hometown Hero: Cardi B Covers Funeral Costs For…

 4 days ago
11.11.84

Cannabis Prevents Covid? Researchers Found That Cannabis Compounds…

 2 weeks ago
01.01.70

A New San Diego Law Combats The Country’s…

 4 weeks ago
11.27.55
Photos
Close