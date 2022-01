105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Beginning today, Jan. 24, students at UNC Charlotte will return to campus for in-person learning. The semester began virtually on Jan. 10 due to rising COVID-19 cases. Before returning on campus, students must have proof of vaccination with a booster shot if eligible or a negative test. Masks are still required on campus. Read the full story here.

