Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Comedian Louie Anderson dead at 68

"I'm washing lettuce. Soon, I'll be on fries. In a few years, I'll make assistant manager, and that's when the big bucks start rolling in." Louie Anderson (Coming To America)

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Celebrities Visit Build - June 21, 2019

Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty

Legendary comedian Louie Andreson has died at the age of 68 after battling blood cancer, according to TMZ.

It’s unknown when Anderson was diagnosed with aggressive cancer, but it was reported that he was in a Vegas hospital, being treated for Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

His 40-year career list major movies and tv shows, like The  Coming To America and the sequel. He became one of our favorites in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. His performance as a mom to twin adult sons in the TV series  Baskets, where he won himself an  Emmy for best supporting actor.

Anderson is “One of 100 Greatest Stand-Up Comedians of All Time” by Comedy Central. In 1994 he created a cartoon and voiced the animated version of himself as a kid in “Life With Louie.”  Anderson won two Daytime Emmy Awards for the role

Up until he was hospitalized, Anderson did what he loved most, touring doing stand-up comedy. Condolences to his family and friends.

Text “WOSF” to 71007 to join 105.3RnB mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER.

HEAD BACK TO THE 1053RNB.COM HOMEPAGE

Comedian Louie Anderson dead at 68  was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest

Hometown Hero: Cardi B Covers Funeral Costs For…

 23 hours ago
11.11.84

Cannabis Prevents Covid? Researchers Found That Cannabis Compounds…

 1 week ago
01.01.70

A New San Diego Law Combats The Country’s…

 4 weeks ago
11.27.55
Photos
Close