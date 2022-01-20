105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

After last weekend’s snowfall in Charlotte, the Queen City is expecting more snow this weekend, however very little.

Local weather officials are reporting Charlotte’s chances of another snow day are decreasing and the second winter storm will impact more of the Carolina coast.

For snow lovers that doesn’t mean Charlotte’s chance for snow is completely gone, it means 1-3 inches of snow is more like we’ll get just a trace to an inch.

Flurries or snow showers are possible Friday morning with slight amounts and little accumulation.

A Winter Weather Advisory is currently in effect for areas east of Charlotte, including Cabarrus, Stanly and Union counties in North Carolina. This includes the cities and towns of Albemarle, Concord, Kannapolis, Monroe and Waxhaw. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Chester, Chesterfield and Lancaster counties in South Carolina. That includes the cities and towns of Cheraw, Chester, Chesterfield and Lancaster.

Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency Wednesday ahead of the storm, as did South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.

Snow moving east of Charlotte into the weekend was originally published on 927theblock.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: